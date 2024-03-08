Sarkodie Sheds Light on Ghana’s Music Royalty System and Simple Solutions

Ghanaian rap luminary Sarkodie, along with other notable figures from the creative industry, took part in a panel discussion during the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer held in Accra yesterday.

The panel focused on exploring the convergence of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech. During the discussion, Sarkodie shed light on Ghana’s music royalty system, emphasizing the importance of implementing a structured system to ensure artists receive their rightful earnings.

“The royalty system has been a big issue here in Ghana but it’s something so little to do, it’s not that hard it’s just putting the system in place and just getting the money back” he said.

Joining Sarkodie on the panel were influential personalities such as KOD, Chief Moomen, and filmmaker Juliet Asante.

The 3i Africa Summit stands as a pioneering global event aimed at reshaping Africa’s economic landscape through strategic and sustainable capital allocation.

With a focus on fostering long-term growth and development, the summit serves as a platform for insightful discussions, collaboration, and innovative solutions to drive positive change across the continent’s financial ecosystem.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic