fbpx
Top Stories

Sarkodie Sheds Light on Ghana’s Music Royalty System and Simple Solutions

Joining Sarkodie on the panel were KOD, Chief Moomen & filmmaker Juliet Asante.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours agoLast Updated: 8th March 2024
1 minute read
Sarkodie Sheds Light on Ghana's Music Royalty System and Simple Solutions
Sarkodie Sheds Light on Ghana's Music Royalty System and Simple Solutions. Photo Credit: Sarkodie /X

Ghanaian rap luminary Sarkodie, along with other notable figures from the creative industry, took part in a panel discussion during the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer held in Accra yesterday.

The panel focused on exploring the convergence of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech. During the discussion, Sarkodie shed light on Ghana’s music royalty system, emphasizing the importance of implementing a structured system to ensure artists receive their rightful earnings.

“The royalty system has been a big issue here in Ghana but it’s something so little to do, it’s not that hard it’s just putting the system in place and just getting the money back” he said.

Related Articles

Joining Sarkodie on the panel were influential personalities such as KOD, Chief Moomen, and filmmaker Juliet Asante.

The 3i Africa Summit stands as a pioneering global event aimed at reshaping Africa’s economic landscape through strategic and sustainable capital allocation.

With a focus on fostering long-term growth and development, the summit serves as a platform for insightful discussions, collaboration, and innovative solutions to drive positive change across the continent’s financial ecosystem.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours agoLast Updated: 8th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Casablanca T-Shirt on a chill day! Tracy SarkCess visualizes lyric in Sarkodie's 'No Fugazy'

Casablanca T-Shirt on a chill day! Tracy SarkCess visualizes lyric in Sarkodie’s ‘No Fugazy’

23rd April 2021
Odo(Cover) by Strongman, Akwaboah & Sarkodie

Audio: Odo (Cover) by Strongman, Akwaboah & Sarkodie

11th July 2019
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

7th November 2022
You can't place me in the same category with Sarkodie, I'm bigger; I'm still beefing Shatta Wale - Samini

You can’t place me in the same category with Sarkodie, I’m bigger; I’m still beefing Shatta Wale – Samini

23rd December 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown