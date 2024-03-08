fbpx
Top Stories

King Promise, Shatta Wale, Ebo Taylor, billed for 13th All African Games Opening Ceremony – More HERE!

Other artistes billed to perform are Pat Thomas, and Kamo Mphela.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours agoLast Updated: 8th March 2024
1 minute read
King Promise, Shatta Wale, Pat Thomas billed for 13th All African Games Opening Ceremony! - More HERE
King Promise, Shatta Wale, Pat Thomas billed for 13th All African Games Opening Ceremony! Photo Credit: 13th African Games/X

Ghanaian music sensations, Shatta Wale and King Promise, Ebo Taylor, are poised to captivate audiences during the inaugural event of the 13th installment of the African Games, known as ‘Accra 2023’.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the newly constructed University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Among the artistes billed to perform are Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, and Kamo Mphela.

Related Articles

The African Games which is being hosted in Ghana has brought together athletes, officials, and spectators from across Africa to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and sporting talent of the continent.

The distinguished guests expected to attend the ceremony are Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat among others.

The 13th African Games in Ghana will officially commence from 8th to 23rd March 2024.

Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials, alongside volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games, culminating in a celebration of Africa’s sporting prowess and cultural diversity.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours agoLast Updated: 8th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

'Things Fall Apart' appeals to the streets and the corporate world - Kofi Kinaata

‘Things Fall Apart’ appeals to the streets and the corporate world – Kofi Kinaata

17th October 2019
Alakpator by Shatta Wale

Audio: Alakpator by Shatta Wale

25th September 2018
Eugene Zuta emphasizes 'The God Factor' in latest album

Eugene Zuta emphasizes ‘The God Factor’ in latest album

7th November 2020
Another Song Theft! MBoy calls out Elizha over 'Lijeje' in heated exclusive interview! Watch Now!

Another Song Theft! MBoy calls out Elizha over ‘Lijeje’ in heated exclusive interview! Watch Now!

11th November 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown