King Promise, Shatta Wale, Ebo Taylor, billed for 13th All African Games Opening Ceremony – More HERE!

Ghanaian music sensations, Shatta Wale and King Promise, Ebo Taylor, are poised to captivate audiences during the inaugural event of the 13th installment of the African Games, known as ‘Accra 2023’.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the newly constructed University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Among the artistes billed to perform are Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, and Kamo Mphela.

The African Games which is being hosted in Ghana has brought together athletes, officials, and spectators from across Africa to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and sporting talent of the continent.

The distinguished guests expected to attend the ceremony are Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat among others.

The 13th African Games in Ghana will officially commence from 8th to 23rd March 2024.

Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials, alongside volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games, culminating in a celebration of Africa’s sporting prowess and cultural diversity.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic