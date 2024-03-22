Ebo Taylor gears up for Carrying the Torch Tour 2024

Ghanaian highlife icon Ebo Taylor has unveiled an exciting lineup of tour dates across France, Italy, and the UK for his spring and summer 2024 tour, aptly named the Carrying the Torch Tour.

This announcement comes on the heels of his successful five-city tour of Australia and a memorable performance at the opening ceremony of the African Games 2023 in Accra, where he shared the stage with longtime collaborator Pat Thomas.

Accompanied by his talented sons Henry, Roy X, and William, Ebo Taylor will be hitting the road with the Ebo Taylor & Family band, treating festival attendees to his legendary six-decade career.

The tour kicks off in France, where Taylor will grace the stages of the prestigious Nuits Sonores Festival in Lyon, Cabaret Sauvage in Paris, and Le 106 in Rouen.

He will then travel to Italy for a performance at the FestiValle 2024 in Agrigento, Sicily, before heading to the UK for shows at Hootananny in London and the Gilles Peterson-founded We Out Here festival in Wimborne St Giles.

With the Carrying the Torch Tour, Ebo Taylor reaffirms his status as one of Ghana’s most prolific musicians, bringing his infectious rhythms and timeless melodies to audiences around the world.

