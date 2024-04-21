Ghana Music Awards USA @5 Nominees Announcement – FINAL List Here!
Who Made the Cut?
The anticipation has culminated! The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has revealed the nominees for its eagerly awaited 5th anniversary event. This year’s Nominee Announcement evening was unforgettable, honoring the most outstanding talents in Ghanaian music, domestically and internationally.
Amerado, the headlining artist, delivered an outstanding performance and did not disappoint the audience. He gave a repeat rendition of his hit song “Kweku Ananse.” The lineup also featured performances by Wutah Kobby, Rev Graceman, and others. The event took place at the Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, with the renowned artist of the hit song “One Leg,” Jay Hover, as the host.
Ghana’s music industry is thriving, and the upcoming awards night on 17th August 2024 is set to be a grand event, coinciding with the 5th anniversary of the occasion.
The nominees were grouped into two categories – Ghana and US-based.
1. GHANA-BASED CATEGORIES
Artiste of the Year (GH)
- King Promise
- Nacee
- Amerado
- Sarkodie
- Kuami Eugene
- Stonebwoy
- Black Sherif
- Piesie Esther
- Diana Hamilton
- Shatta Wale
Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)
- Terminator – King Promise
- Aseda – Nacee
- Goodsin – OliveTheBoy
- Hossana – Banzy Banero
- Monica – Kuami Eugene
- Into The Future – Stonebwoy
- Kweku Ananse – Amerado
- Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
- Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
- You Dey Feel The Vibe – The Band FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
- Effiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
Best Collaboration of the Year (GH)
- DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene – Broken Heart.
- King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene & Andy Dosty – Yahittie Remix
- Amerado ft. Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
- Kidi ft. Stonebwoy – Likor
- Mr Drew ft. Mophty – Case Remix
- The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe
- Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjoe – Manodzi
- Shatta Wale ft. Tekno – Incoming
- Sarkodie ft. Ruger – Till We Die
- Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi – Cryptocurrency
- Jay Bahd ft. Sky face SDW – Odo
Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Stonebwoy
- Shatta Wale
- Samini
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
New Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Olivetheboy
- Banzy Banero
- SevenKiZs
- DSL
- King Paluta
- Kwesi Amewugah
- Oseikrom Sikanii
- Maya Blu
Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Nacee
- Joyce Blessing
- Mabel Okyere
- Piesie Esther
- Diana Hamilton
- Joe Mettle
- Perez Muzik
- Kofi Owusu Peprah
- MOG Music
- Sonnie Badu
Gospel Song of the Year (GH)
- Nacee – Aseda
- Mabel Okyere – Anuonyam
- Joyce Blessing – Victory
- Piesie Esther – Mo
- Great Ampong – Style Biaa Bi
- Ewura Abena – Show Them
- The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe
- Luigi Maclean – Mi Le
- Perez Musik – Walats3
- Empress Gifty – Awieye Pa
- Sonnie Badu – My Confidence
Hiplife / Hip Hop Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Black Sherif
- Sarkodie
- Medikal
- King Paluta
- Jay Bhad
- Amerado
- Oseikrom Sikanii
- Strongman
Song Writer of the Year (GH)
- Nacee – Aseda
- Fameye – Not God
- Mabel Okyere – Anounyam
- Piesie Esther – Mo
- Amerado – Kwaku Ananse
- Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Perez Musik – Walatse
- Ewura Abena – It Is Finished
Highlife Song of the Year (GH)
- Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling
- Camidoh – Adoley
- Kelvyn Boy – Vero
- Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
- Fameye – Questions
Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Abiana
- Akwaboah
- Kuami Eugene
- Kofi Kinaata
- Amakye Dede
- Fameye
- Sista Afia
Rapper of the Year (GH)
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Amerado – The Hardest
- Strongman – Dear God
- Medikal – Sowutuom
- Eno Barony – Warning
- Lyrical Joe – Bar Code
- Kwesi Amewuga – Prepare
- Okyeame Kwame – Insha Allah
- FimFim – Boasiako
- Kweku Smoke – Akatanii
Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Camidoh
- KiDi
- King Promise
- Kojo Golden
- Kelvyn Boy
- Wendy Shay
- Mr Drew
- OliveTheBoy
- Gyakie
- Banzy Banero
2. USA-BASED CATEGORIES
Emerging Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Akostik
- Baaba Lin
- Brother Ishmael
- Soul Nana
- Rie Osei
- Maadwoaah
- Offei
- Gina Idan
- Franca Asare
- Kophy Kay
New Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Ama Ka’rin
- Juliet Duodu
- Ade3f3 Kwakye
- Esaaba Haizel
- Lady Rhoda
- Officer Sammy Young
- Ohemaa Daystar
- Rev. Edmund Eghan
- Juicee
Female Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Elizha
- Herty Corgie
- Rosey
- Mz Nana
- Royal Mama
- Cee Music
- Rita Queen Music
- Dr Ama Kutin
Male Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Enoch Boateng
- Daniel Nettey
- Jay Baba
- Nee Oseye Ade Leke
- Jamin Beats
- Toowan8
- Nana NYC
- Nii Addo
Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA)
- Daniel Nettey – Yeshua
- Herty Corgie – My Journey
- Pen & Jeff – I’m Grateful
- Eme B – Destiny
- Basil Larkai – SHIDAA
- Rosey – His Name
- Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma
- Royal Mama – Take All the Glory
- Melody Frempong – He Paid It All
- Cee Music -Adom ft. DDT
- Dr Ama Kutin – Eye Adom
Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Enoch Boateng
- Daniel Nettey
- Herty Corgie
- Nii Addo
- Mz Nana
- Royal Mama
- Melody Frempong
- Cee Music
- Rev GraceMan
- Rita Queen Music
Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA)
- Enoch Boateng
- Daniel Nettey
- Dreamz
- Mr. Ampossible
- Edd Agyapong
- Offei
- Rev. Edmund
Eghan
- Rev GraceMan
Female Vocalist of the Year (USA)
- Elizha
- Baaba Lin
- Eme B
- Herty Corgie
- Melody Frempong
- Cee Music
- Rita Queen Music
- Dr Ama Kutin
Afro Pop / Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA)
- Elizha – Bad Love
- Dreamz – Saa ft. Strongman
- Ghosh Man – Don’t Pressure Me
- Emperor T-Jiga – Sugar
- Jay Baba – Money
- Offei – 2 x 2
- Jamin Beats – Blessings
- Toowan8 – Your Love
- Qwame New King – Ebi You I Want
Best Rapper of the Year (USA)
- Koo Kusia
- Ghosh Man
- K Rocks
- Ghana Starr
- Toowan8
- WALIY AbouNamarr
Most Popular Artiste of The Year (USA)
- Herty Corgie
- Jamin Beatz
- Rev GraceMan
- Toowan8
- Nana NYC
- Jay Hover
- Cee Music
- Nii Addo
Best DJ of the Year (USA)
- DJ TECH
- DJ GNYCE
- DJ AK47
- Wavy Bunch Sound
- Mixmaster Berto
- DJ E’Love
- DJ Alongay
- Mr. Praiz
- DJ Killer Fingers
- DJ THUNDER
Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year (USA)
Music Video of the Year (USA)
- Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma
- Soul Nana –
- 2Shyy – Problems
- Herty Corgie – My Journey
- Rosey – His Name
- Offei – Ayaya
- Rev. Edmund Eghan – King of Kings
- Dr. Ama Kutin – Eye Adom
- Melody Frempong – He Paid It All
- Alice KD – Kwana Abue
- Elizha – Bad Love
Highlife Song of the Year (USA)
- 2Shyy – Problems
- Ade3f3 Kwakye – Give Me Chance (Ma Me Kwan)
- K Rocks – Nyae Da
- C Burn – Atia
- Mizter Okyere – Maame Ama
- Qwame New King – Yaa Mansa
- Mr. Ampossible – Ye Yilli
- Kojo Black – Atiaa’ih
Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Official Ebo
- MR MUZIK MENSAH
- Ade3f3 Kwakye
- Jay Baba
- Toowan8
- Kojo Black
Best Collaboration of the Year (USA)
- Dreamz ft. Nana NYC
- Baaba Lin
- Eme B
- Ghosh Man
- Basil Larkai ft. Perez Muzik
- Mizter Okyere ft. Kofi Kinaata
- Gifty Karie ft. Rita Queen
Overall Artiste of the Year for the Last 5 Years (USA)
- Nana NYC – 2020
- Jay Hover – 2021 & 2023
- Jamin Beats – 2022
- Millicent Yankey – 2021
- Herty Corgie – 2022
- Cee Music – 2023
Hiplife / Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year (USA)
- MR MUZIK MENSAH
- Jay Baba
- K ROCKS
- Toowan8
- FnF
Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Elizha
- Baabalin
- Jamin Beats
- Toowan8
- Qwamenew King
- Jay Baba
- K Rocks
- Ama Ka’rin
Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA)
- 2Shyy – Plan Plan
- Offei – Ayaya
- C Burn – Logoligi
- K Rocks – Back Again
- Toowan8 – Who Say Who
- Nana NYC X Dreamz – Fear Man
Best International Act
- Ras Amankwatia
- SAMUEL SEY
- Berima Amo
- Rebbel Ashes
- Effs
Music Concert of The Year (USA)
- Enoch Boateng – Let Your Judah Rise 23
- Herty Corgie – Over Flow 4.0
- Gina Idan –
- Royal Mama – Royals Praise
- Melody Frempong – Glorious Praise 23
- Nii Addo – Zamba Praise
