Ghana Music Awards USA @5 Nominees Announcement – FINAL List Here!

The anticipation has culminated! The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has revealed the nominees for its eagerly awaited 5th anniversary event. This year’s Nominee Announcement evening was unforgettable, honoring the most outstanding talents in Ghanaian music, domestically and internationally.

Amerado, the headlining artist, delivered an outstanding performance and did not disappoint the audience. He gave a repeat rendition of his hit song “Kweku Ananse.” The lineup also featured performances by Wutah Kobby, Rev Graceman, and others. The event took place at the Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, with the renowned artist of the hit song “One Leg,” Jay Hover, as the host.

Ghana’s music industry is thriving, and the upcoming awards night on 17th August 2024 is set to be a grand event, coinciding with the 5th anniversary of the occasion.

The nominees were grouped into two categories – Ghana and US-based.

1. GHANA-BASED CATEGORIES

Artiste of the Year (GH)

King Promise

Nacee

Amerado

Sarkodie

Kuami Eugene

Stonebwoy

Black Sherif

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton

Shatta Wale

Nominees: Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)

Terminator – King Promise

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – OliveTheBoy

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Into The Future – Stonebwoy

Kweku Ananse – Amerado

Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

You Dey Feel The Vibe – The Band FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Effiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

Nominees: Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)- Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Collaboration of the Year (GH)

DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene – Broken Heart.

King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene & Andy Dosty – Yahittie Remix

Amerado ft. Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix

Kidi ft. Stonebwoy – Likor

Mr Drew ft. Mophty – Case Remix

The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe

Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjoe – Manodzi

Shatta Wale ft. Tekno – Incoming

Sarkodie ft. Ruger – Till We Die

Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi – Cryptocurrency

Jay Bahd ft. Sky face SDW – Odo

Nominees: Best Collaboration of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH)

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Samini

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Nominees: Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

New Artiste of the Year (GH)

Olivetheboy

Banzy Banero

SevenKiZs

DSL

King Paluta

Kwesi Amewugah

Oseikrom Sikanii

Maya Blu

Nominees: New Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH)

Nacee

Joyce Blessing

Mabel Okyere

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Perez Muzik

Kofi Owusu Peprah

MOG Music

Sonnie Badu

Gospel Song of the Year (GH)

Nacee – Aseda

Mabel Okyere – Anuonyam

Joyce Blessing – Victory

Piesie Esther – Mo

Great Ampong – Style Biaa Bi

Ewura Abena – Show Them

The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe

Luigi Maclean – Mi Le

Perez Musik – Walats3

Empress Gifty – Awieye Pa

Sonnie Badu – My Confidence

Nominees: Gospel Song of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Hiplife / Hip Hop Artiste of the Year (GH)

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Medikal

King Paluta

Jay Bhad

Amerado

Oseikrom Sikanii

Strongman

Nominees: Hiplife / Hip Hop Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Song Writer of the Year (GH) Nacee – Aseda

Fameye – Not God

Mabel Okyere – Anounyam

Piesie Esther – Mo

Amerado – Kwaku Ananse

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Sarkodie – Otan

Perez Musik – Walatse

Ewura Abena – It Is Finished Nominees: Song Writer of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Song of the Year (GH)

Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling

Camidoh – Adoley

Kelvyn Boy – Vero

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Fameye – Questions

Nominees: Highlife Song of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH)

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

Amakye Dede

Fameye

Sista Afia

Nominees: Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Rapper of the Year (GH)

Sarkodie – Otan

Amerado – The Hardest

Strongman – Dear God

Medikal – Sowutuom

Eno Barony – Warning

Lyrical Joe – Bar Code

Kwesi Amewuga – Prepare

Okyeame Kwame – Insha Allah

⁠FimFim – Boasiako

⁠Kweku Smoke – Akatanii

Nominees: Rapper of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (GH) Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Kojo Golden

Kelvyn Boy

Wendy Shay

Mr Drew

OliveTheBoy

Gyakie

Banzy Banero Nominees: Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

2. USA-BASED CATEGORIES

Emerging Artiste of the Year (USA) Akostik

Baaba Lin

Brother Ishmael

Soul Nana

Rie Osei

Maadwoaah

Offei

Gina Idan

Franca Asare

Kophy Kay Nominees: Emerging Artistes of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

New Artiste of the Year (USA) Ama Ka’rin

Juliet Duodu

Ade3f3 Kwakye

Esaaba Haizel

Lady Rhoda

Officer Sammy Young

Ohemaa Daystar

Rev. Edmund Eghan

Juicee Nominees: New Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Female Artiste of the Year (USA)

Elizha

Herty Corgie

Rosey

Mz Nana

Royal Mama

Cee Music

Rita Queen Music

Dr Ama Kutin

Male Artiste of the Year (USA)

Enoch Boateng

Daniel Nettey

Jay Baba

Nee Oseye Ade Leke

Jamin Beats

Toowan8

Nana NYC

Nii Addo

Nominees: Male Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA)

Daniel Nettey – Yeshua

Herty Corgie – My Journey

Pen & Jeff – I’m Grateful

Eme B – Destiny

Basil Larkai – SHIDAA

Rosey – His Name

Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma

Royal Mama – Take All the Glory

Melody Frempong – He Paid It All

Cee Music -Adom ft. DDT

Dr Ama Kutin – Eye Adom

Nominees: Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA)

Enoch Boateng

Daniel Nettey

Herty Corgie

Nii Addo

Mz Nana

Royal Mama

Melody Frempong

Cee Music

Rev GraceMan

Rita Queen Music

Nominees: Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA) Enoch Boateng

Daniel Nettey

Dreamz

Mr. Ampossible

Edd Agyapong

Offei

Rev. Edmund Eghan

Rev GraceMan Nominees: Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Female Vocalist of the Year (USA) Elizha

Baaba Lin

Eme B

Herty Corgie

Melody Frempong

Cee Music

Rita Queen Music

Dr Ama Kutin Nominees: Female Vocalist of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Afro Pop / Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA) Elizha – Bad Love

Dreamz – Saa ft. Strongman

Ghosh Man – Don’t Pressure Me

Emperor T-Jiga – Sugar

Jay Baba – Money

Offei – 2 x 2

Jamin Beats – Blessings

Toowan8 – Your Love

Qwame New King – Ebi You I Want Nominees: Afro Pop / Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Rapper of the Year (USA) Koo Kusia

Ghosh Man

K Rocks

Ghana Starr

Toowan8

WALIY AbouNamarr Nominees: Best Rapper of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Most Popular Artiste of The Year (USA)

Herty Corgie

Jamin Beatz

Rev GraceMan

Toowan8

Nana NYC

Jay Hover

Cee Music

Nii Addo

Best DJ of the Year (USA)

DJ TECH

DJ GNYCE

DJ AK47

Wavy Bunch Sound

Mixmaster Berto

DJ E’Love

DJ Alongay

Mr. Praiz

DJ Killer Fingers

DJ THUNDER

Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year (USA)

Nominees: Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Music Video of the Year (USA) Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma

Soul Nana –

2Shyy – Problems

Herty Corgie – My Journey

Rosey – His Name

Offei – Ayaya

Rev. Edmund Eghan – King of Kings

Dr. Ama Kutin – Eye Adom

Melody Frempong – He Paid It All

Alice KD – Kwana Abue

Elizha – Bad Love Nominees: Music Video of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Song of the Year (USA)

2Shyy – Problems

Ade3f3 Kwakye – Give Me Chance (Ma Me Kwan)

K Rocks – Nyae Da

C Burn – Atia

Mizter Okyere – Maame Ama

Qwame New King – Yaa Mansa

Mr. Ampossible – Ye Yilli

Kojo Black – Atiaa’ih

Nominees: Highlife Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA) Official Ebo

MR MUZIK MENSAH

Ade3f3 Kwakye

Jay Baba

Toowan8

Kojo Black Nominees: Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Collaboration of the Year (USA) Dreamz ft. Nana NYC

Baaba Lin

Eme B

Ghosh Man

Basil Larkai ft. Perez Muzik

Mizter Okyere ft. Kofi Kinaata

Gifty Karie ft. Rita Queen Nominees: Best Collaboration of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Overall Artiste of the Year for the Last 5 Years (USA) Nana NYC – 2020

Jay Hover – 2021 & 2023

Jamin Beats – 2022

Millicent Yankey – 2021

Herty Corgie – 2022

Cee Music – 2023 Nominees: Overall Artiste of the Year for the Last 5 Years (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Hiplife / Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year (USA) MR MUZIK MENSAH

Jay Baba

K ROCKS

Toowan8

FnF Nominees: Hiplife / Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (USA)

Elizha

Baabalin

Jamin Beats

Toowan8

Qwamenew King

Jay Baba

K Rocks

Ama Ka’rin

Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA) 2Shyy – Plan Plan

Offei – Ayaya

C Burn – Logoligi

K Rocks – Back Again

Toowan8 – Who Say Who

Nana NYC X Dreamz – Fear Man Nominees: Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best International Act Ras Amankwatia

SAMUEL SEY

Berima Amo

Rebbel Ashes

Effs Nominees: Best International Act – Ghana Music Awards USA

Music Concert of The Year (USA) Enoch Boateng – Let Your Judah Rise 23

Herty Corgie – Over Flow 4.0

Gina Idan –

Royal Mama – Royals Praise

Melody Frempong – Glorious Praise 23

Nii Addo – Zamba Praise Nominees: Music Concert of The Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

