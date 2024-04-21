fbpx
EventsTop Stories

Ghana Music Awards USA @5 Nominees Announcement – FINAL List Here!

Who Made the Cut?

Photo of Kojo Dondo Kojo Dondo Follow on X Send an email 13 hours ago
7 minutes read
K Rocks, Nana NYC & Emperor T-Jiga nominated. Photo Credit: Ghana Music
K Rocks, Nana NYC & Emperor T-Jiga nominated. Photo Credit: Ghana Music

The anticipation has culminated! The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) has revealed the nominees for its eagerly awaited 5th anniversary event. This year’s Nominee Announcement evening was unforgettable, honoring the most outstanding talents in Ghanaian music, domestically and internationally.

Amerado, the headlining artist, delivered an outstanding performance and did not disappoint the audience. He gave a repeat rendition of his hit song “Kweku Ananse.” The lineup also featured performances by Wutah Kobby, Rev Graceman, and others. The event took place at the Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, with the renowned artist of the hit song “One Leg,” Jay Hover, as the host.

Ghana’s music industry is thriving, and the upcoming awards night on 17th August 2024 is set to be a grand event, coinciding with the 5th anniversary of the occasion.

Related Articles

The nominees were grouped into two categories – Ghana and US-based.

1. GHANA-BASED CATEGORIES

Artiste of the Year (GH)

  • King Promise
  • Nacee
  • Amerado
  • Sarkodie
  • Kuami Eugene
  • Stonebwoy
  • Black Sherif
  • Piesie Esther
  • Diana Hamilton
  • Shatta Wale
Nominees: Artiste of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)

  • Terminator – King Promise
  • Aseda – Nacee
  • Goodsin – OliveTheBoy
  • Hossana – Banzy Banero
  • Monica – Kuami Eugene
  • Into The Future – Stonebwoy
  • Kweku Ananse – Amerado
  • Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
  • Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
  • You Dey Feel The Vibe – The Band FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
  • Effiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
Nominees: Most Popular Song of the Year - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)- Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Collaboration of the Year (GH)

  • DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene – Broken Heart.
  • King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene & Andy Dosty – Yahittie Remix
  • Amerado ft. Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
  • Kidi ft. Stonebwoy – Likor
  • Mr Drew ft. Mophty – Case Remix
  • The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe
  • Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjoe – Manodzi
  • Shatta Wale ft. Tekno – Incoming
  • Sarkodie ft. Ruger – Till We Die
  • Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi – Cryptocurrency
  • Jay Bahd ft. Sky face SDW – Odo
Nominees: Best Collaboration of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Best Collaboration of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH)

  • Stonebwoy
  • Shatta Wale
  • Samini
  • Epixode
  • Ras Kuuku
Nominees: Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

New Artiste of the Year (GH)

  • Olivetheboy
  • Banzy Banero
  • SevenKiZs
  • DSL
  • King Paluta
  • Kwesi Amewugah
  • Oseikrom Sikanii
  • Maya Blu
Nominees: New Artiste of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: New Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH)

  • Nacee
  • Joyce Blessing
  • Mabel Okyere
  • Piesie Esther
  • Diana Hamilton
  • Joe Mettle
  • Perez Muzik
  • Kofi Owusu Peprah
  • MOG Music
  • Sonnie Badu

Gospel Song of the Year (GH)

  • Nacee – Aseda
  • Mabel Okyere – Anuonyam
  • Joyce Blessing – Victory
  • Piesie Esther – Mo
  • Great Ampong – Style Biaa Bi
  • Ewura Abena – Show Them
  • The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe
  • Luigi Maclean – Mi Le
  • Perez Musik – Walats3
  • Empress Gifty – Awieye Pa
  • Sonnie Badu – My Confidence
Nominees: Gospel Song of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Gospel Song of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Hiplife / Hip Hop Artiste of the Year (GH)

  • Black Sherif
  • Sarkodie
  • Medikal
  • King Paluta
  • Jay Bhad
  • Amerado
  • Oseikrom Sikanii
  • Strongman
Nominees: Hiplife / Hip Hop Artiste of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Hiplife / Hip Hop Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Song Writer of the Year (GH)

  • Nacee – Aseda
  • Fameye – Not God
  • Mabel Okyere – Anounyam
  • Piesie Esther – Mo
  • Amerado – Kwaku Ananse
  • Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
  • Sarkodie – Otan
  • Perez Musik – Walatse
  • Ewura Abena – It Is Finished
Nominees: Song Writer of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Song Writer of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Song of the Year (GH)

  • Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling
  • Camidoh – Adoley
  • Kelvyn Boy – Vero
  • Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
  • Fameye – Questions
Nominees: Highlife Song of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Highlife Song of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH)

  • Abiana
  • Akwaboah
  • Kuami Eugene
  • Kofi Kinaata
  • Amakye Dede
  • Fameye
  • Sista Afia
Nominees: Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Rapper of the Year (GH)

  • Sarkodie – Otan
  • Amerado – The Hardest
  • Strongman – Dear God
  • Medikal – Sowutuom
  • Eno Barony – Warning
  • Lyrical Joe – Bar Code
  • Kwesi Amewuga – Prepare
  • Okyeame Kwame – Insha Allah
  • ⁠FimFim – Boasiako
  • ⁠Kweku Smoke – Akatanii
Nominees: Rapper of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (GH)

  • Camidoh
  • KiDi
  • King Promise
  • Kojo Golden
  • Kelvyn Boy
  • Wendy Shay
  • Mr Drew
  • OliveTheBoy
  • Gyakie
  • Banzy Banero
Nominees: Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (GH) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

2. USA-BASED CATEGORIES

Emerging Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • Akostik
  • Baaba Lin
  • Brother Ishmael
  • Soul Nana
  • Rie Osei
  • Maadwoaah
  • Offei
  • Gina Idan
  • Franca Asare
  • Kophy Kay
Nominees: Emerging Artistes of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Emerging Artistes of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

New Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • Ama Ka’rin
  • Juliet Duodu
  • Ade3f3 Kwakye
  • Esaaba Haizel
  • Lady Rhoda
  • Officer Sammy Young
  • Ohemaa Daystar
  • Rev. Edmund Eghan
  • Juicee
Nominees: New Artiste of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: New Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Female Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • Elizha
  • Herty Corgie
  • Rosey
  • Mz Nana
  • Royal Mama
  • Cee Music
  • Rita Queen Music
  • Dr Ama Kutin

Male Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • Enoch Boateng
  • Daniel Nettey
  • Jay Baba
  • Nee Oseye Ade Leke
  • Jamin Beats
  • Toowan8
  • Nana NYC
  • Nii Addo
Nominees: Male Artiste of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Male Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA)

  • Daniel Nettey – Yeshua
  • Herty Corgie – My Journey
  • Pen & Jeff – I’m Grateful
  • Eme B – Destiny
  • Basil Larkai – SHIDAA
  • Rosey – His Name
  • Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma
  • Royal Mama – Take All the Glory
  • Melody Frempong – He Paid It All
  • Cee Music -Adom ft. DDT
  • Dr Ama Kutin – Eye Adom
Nominees: Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • Enoch Boateng
  • Daniel Nettey
  • Herty Corgie
  • Nii Addo
  • Mz Nana
  • Royal Mama
  • Melody Frempong
  • Cee Music
  • Rev GraceMan
  • Rita Queen Music
Nominees: Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA)

  • Enoch Boateng
  • Daniel Nettey
  • Dreamz
  • Mr. Ampossible
  • Edd Agyapong
  • Offei
  • Rev. Edmund Eghan
  • Rev GraceMan
Nominees: Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Female Vocalist of the Year (USA)

  • Elizha
  • Baaba Lin
  • Eme B
  • Herty Corgie
  • Melody Frempong
  • Cee Music
  • Rita Queen Music
  • Dr Ama Kutin
Nominees: Female Vocalist of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Female Vocalist of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Afro Pop / Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA)

  • Elizha – Bad Love
  • Dreamz – Saa ft. Strongman
  • Ghosh Man – Don’t Pressure Me
  • Emperor T-Jiga – Sugar
  • Jay Baba – Money
  • Offei – 2 x 2
  • Jamin Beats – Blessings
  • Toowan8 – Your Love
  • Qwame New King – Ebi You I Want
Nominees: Afro Pop / Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Afro Pop / Afro Beats Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Rapper of the Year (USA)

  • Koo Kusia
  • Ghosh Man
  • K Rocks
  • Ghana Starr
  • Toowan8
  • WALIY AbouNamarr
Nominees: Best Rapper of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Best Rapper of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Most Popular Artiste of The Year (USA)

  • Herty Corgie
  • Jamin Beatz
  • Rev GraceMan
  • Toowan8
  • Nana NYC
  • Jay Hover
  • Cee Music
  • Nii Addo

Best DJ of the Year (USA)

  • DJ TECH
  • DJ GNYCE
  • DJ AK47
  • Wavy Bunch Sound
  • Mixmaster Berto
  • DJ E’Love
  • DJ Alongay
  • Mr. Praiz
  • DJ Killer Fingers
  • DJ THUNDER

Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year (USA)

Nominees: Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Producer / Sound Engineer of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Music Video of the Year (USA)

  • Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma
  • Soul Nana –
  • 2Shyy – Problems
  • Herty Corgie – My Journey
  • Rosey – His Name
  • Offei – Ayaya
  • Rev. Edmund Eghan – King of Kings
  • Dr. Ama Kutin – Eye Adom
  • Melody Frempong – He Paid It All
  • Alice KD – Kwana Abue
  • Elizha – Bad Love
Nominees: Music Video of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Music Video of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Song of the Year (USA)

  • 2Shyy – Problems
  • Ade3f3 Kwakye – Give Me Chance (Ma Me Kwan)
  • K Rocks – Nyae Da
  • C Burn – Atia
  • Mizter Okyere – Maame Ama
  • Qwame New King – Yaa Mansa
  • Mr. Ampossible – Ye Yilli
  • Kojo Black – Atiaa’ih
Nominees: Highlife Song of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Highlife Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • Official Ebo
  • MR MUZIK MENSAH
  • Ade3f3 Kwakye
  • Jay Baba
  • Toowan8
  • Kojo Black
Nominees: Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Highlife Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Collaboration of the Year (USA)

  • Dreamz ft. Nana NYC
  • Baaba Lin
  • Eme B
  • Ghosh Man
  • Basil Larkai ft. Perez Muzik
  • Mizter Okyere ft. Kofi Kinaata
  • Gifty Karie ft. Rita Queen
Nominees: Best Collaboration of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Best Collaboration of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Overall Artiste of the Year for the Last 5 Years (USA)

  • Nana NYC – 2020
  • Jay Hover – 2021 & 2023
  • Jamin Beats – 2022
  • Millicent Yankey – 2021
  • Herty Corgie – 2022
  • Cee Music – 2023
Nominees: Overall Artiste of the Year for the Last 5 Years (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Overall Artiste of the Year for the Last 5 Years (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Hiplife / Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • MR MUZIK MENSAH
  • Jay Baba
  • K ROCKS
  • Toowan8
  • FnF
Nominees: Hiplife / Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Hiplife / Hip-Pop Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Afro Pop / Afro Beat Artiste of the Year (USA)

  • Elizha
  • Baabalin
  • Jamin Beats
  • Toowan8
  • Qwamenew King
  • Jay Baba
  • K Rocks
  • Ama Ka’rin

Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA)

  • 2Shyy – Plan Plan
  • Offei – Ayaya
  • C Burn – Logoligi
  • K Rocks – Back Again
  • Toowan8 – Who Say Who
  • Nana NYC X Dreamz – Fear Man
Nominees: Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA) - Ghana
Nominees: Hiplife and Hip-Hop Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best International Act

  • Ras Amankwatia
  • SAMUEL SEY
  • Berima Amo
  • Rebbel Ashes
  • Effs
Nominees: Best International Act - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Best International Act – Ghana Music Awards USA

Music Concert of The Year (USA)

  • Enoch Boateng – Let Your Judah Rise 23
  • Herty Corgie – Over Flow 4.0
  • Gina Idan –
  • Royal Mama – Royals Praise
  • Melody Frempong – Glorious Praise 23
  • Nii Addo – Zamba Praise
Nominees: Music Concert of The Year (USA) - Ghana Music Awards USA
Nominees: Music Concert of The Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Kojo Dondo Kojo Dondo Follow on X Send an email 13 hours ago
7 minutes read
Photo of Kojo Dondo

Kojo Dondo

Kojo Dondo (Contributor-at-Large) dives deep into matters of the moment with a witty (and sometimes sarcastic) pen. He separates artistic fire from fleeting trends, leaving… More »

Related Articles

GhanaMusic.com's Nii Atakora Mensah gets RTP Awards 2020 nomination

GhanaMusic.com’s Nii Atakora Mensah gets 2020 RTP Awards nomination

3rd September 2020
Dedebah shares 7-Track Audio Compilation of; Krazy Vibe Video Freestyle Series

Dedebah shares 7-Track Audio Compilation of; Krazy Vibe Video Freestyle Series

1st May 2021
Akesse Brempong takes us closer to the heavens with Agape Carnival Rooftop edition this Saturday!

Agape Carnival! Akesse Brempong takes us to the heavens with Rooftop edition this Saturday!

17th December 2020

Mybet users will get GHS 5 from me – PonoBiom

24th June 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

5th GMA-USA Nominees’ Announcement & Anniversary Dinner