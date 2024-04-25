Newboy Star Sparks Emotions In Heartfelt Single “Odo Mpaso”

Fast-rising highlife star Newboy Star has released an emotional love song for his music lovers titled “Odo Mpaso” which translates to English as “Lovers Bed”.

The “Fameko” hitmaker who is gradually becoming people’s favorite due to his soothing lyrics and message seems to have a lot for fans. Newboy Star on this jam sparks love and emotional vibes in a well-curated Highlife rhythm.

The song, produced by multiple award-winning producer, WillisBeatz, samples the sound of the 90’s highlife vibe with some modern instruments infused to create a beautiful rhythm.

Cover Artwork: Odo Mpaso – Newboy Star

Enjoy “Odo Mpaso” on all streaming platforms.

