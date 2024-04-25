MiPROMO Media Clients Shine at Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 Nominees Announcement Jam – Full Details HERE!

Among the nominees at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 , several artists stood out, many of whom are clients of MiPROMO Media, a leading name in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The anticipation surrounding the 5th anniversary of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) reached its peak with the recent revelation of nominees, showcasing the outstanding talents within the Ghanaian music scene, both domestically and internationally.

Held at the prestigious Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, the Nominee Announcement evening was a testament to the thriving nature of Ghana’s music industry.

A highlight of the evening was the captivating performance by Amerado, who mesmerized the audience with a repeat rendition of his chart-topping hit, “Kweku Ananse.”

Alongside Amerado, other notable artists such as Wutah Kobby and Rev Graceman graced the stage, delivering unforgettable performances that left attendees in awe.

Guiding the audience through the memorable event was none other than Jay Hover, the renowned artist behind the viral hit “One Leg,” who served as the host for the evening, adding his own flair and energy to the proceedings.

In the Ghana-based category, names like Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, Strongman, Ras Kuuku, and Kofi Kinaata garnered well-deserved nominations for their exceptional contributions to the music scene.

Piesie Esther’s soul-stirring vocals, Empress Gifty’s uplifting melodies, Strongman’s lyrical prowess, Ras Kuuku’s authentic reggae vibes, and Kofi Kinaata’s infectious Highlife rhythms have all left an indelible mark on the industry, earning them recognition among their peers.

In the US-based category, Daniel Nettey, another esteemed client of MiPROMO Media, received a nomination, further highlighting the agency’s commitment to nurturing talent across borders and supporting artists on a global scale.

As the countdown begins to the grand awards night scheduled for August 17th, 2024, excitement continues to build within the music community.

The Ghana Music Awards USA promises to be a night of celebration, honoring the incredible achievements of artists and the undeniable influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

With the spotlight shining brightly on nominees like those represented by MiPROMO Media, it serves as a staunch reminder of the impact that a solid music distribution and YouTube management agency can have on the careers of its artistes .

Below are the nominations of MiPROMO Media clients in the Ghana and USA categories:

1. GHANA-BASED CATEGORIES

Artiste of the Year (GH)

King Promise

Nacee

Amerado

Sarkodie

Kuami Eugene

Stonebwoy

Black Sherif

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton

Shatta Wale

Nominees: Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)

Terminator – King Promise

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – OliveTheBoy

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Into The Future – Stonebwoy

Kweku Ananse – Amerado

Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

You Dey Feel The Vibe – The Band FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Effiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

Nominees: Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)- Ghana Music Awards USA

Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH)

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Samini

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Nominees: Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH)

Nacee

Joyce Blessing

Mabel Okyere

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Perez Muzik

Kofi Owusu Peprah

MOG Music

Sonnie Badu

Nominees: Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Gospel Song of the Year (GH)

Nacee – Aseda

Mabel Okyere – Anuonyam

Joyce Blessing – Victory

Piesie Esther – Mo

Great Ampong – Style Biaa Bi

Ewura Abena – Show Them

The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe

Luigi Maclean – Mi Le

Perez Musik – Walats3

Empress Gifty – Awieye Pa

Sonnie Badu – My Confidence

Nominees: Gospel Song of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Song Writer of the Year (GH)

Nacee – Aseda

Fameye – Not God

Mabel Okyere – Anounyam

Piesie Esther – Mo

Amerado – Kwaku Ananse

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Sarkodie – Otan

Perez Musik – Walatse

Ewura Abena – It Is Finished

Nominees: Song Writer of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Song of the Year (GH)

Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling

Camidoh – Adoley

Kelvyn Boy – Vero

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Fameye – Questions

Nominees: Highlife Song of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH)

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

Amakye Dede

Fameye

Sista Afia

Nominees: Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Rapper of the Year (GH)

Sarkodie – Otan

Amerado – The Hardest

Strongman – Dear God

Medikal – Sowutuom

Eno Barony – Warning

Lyrical Joe – Bar Code

Kwesi Amewuga – Prepare

Okyeame Kwame – Insha Allah

⁠FimFim – Boasiako

⁠Kweku Smoke – Akatanii

Nominees: Rapper of the Year (GH) – Ghana Music Awards USA

2. USA-BASED CATEGORIES

Male Artiste of the Year (USA)

Enoch Boateng

Daniel Nettey

Jay Baba

Nee Oseye Ade Leke

Jamin Beats

Toowan8

Nana NYC

Nii Addo

Nominees: Male Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA)

Daniel Nettey – Yeshua

Herty Corgie – My Journey

Pen & Jeff – I’m Grateful

Eme B – Destiny

Basil Larkai – SHIDAA

Rosey – His Name

Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma

Royal Mama – Take All the Glory

Melody Frempong – He Paid It All

Cee Music -Adom ft. DDT

Dr Ama Kutin – Eye Adom

Nominees: Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA)

Enoch Boateng

Daniel Nettey

Herty Corgie

Nii Addo

Mz Nana

Royal Mama

Melody Frempong

Cee Music

Rev GraceMan

Rita Queen Music

Nominees: Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA)

Enoch Boateng

Daniel Nettey

Dreamz

Mr. Ampossible

Edd Agyapong

Offei

Rev. Edmund Eghan

Rev GraceMan

Nominees: Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA) – Ghana Music Awards USA

