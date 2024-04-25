MiPROMO Media Clients Shine at Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 Nominees Announcement Jam – Full Details HERE!
Among the nominees at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2024 , several artists stood out, many of whom are clients of MiPROMO Media, a leading name in Ghana’s entertainment industry.
The anticipation surrounding the 5th anniversary of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) reached its peak with the recent revelation of nominees, showcasing the outstanding talents within the Ghanaian music scene, both domestically and internationally.
Held at the prestigious Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, the Nominee Announcement evening was a testament to the thriving nature of Ghana’s music industry.
A highlight of the evening was the captivating performance by Amerado, who mesmerized the audience with a repeat rendition of his chart-topping hit, “Kweku Ananse.”
Alongside Amerado, other notable artists such as Wutah Kobby and Rev Graceman graced the stage, delivering unforgettable performances that left attendees in awe.
Guiding the audience through the memorable event was none other than Jay Hover, the renowned artist behind the viral hit “One Leg,” who served as the host for the evening, adding his own flair and energy to the proceedings.
In the Ghana-based category, names like Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, Strongman, Ras Kuuku, and Kofi Kinaata garnered well-deserved nominations for their exceptional contributions to the music scene.
Piesie Esther’s soul-stirring vocals, Empress Gifty’s uplifting melodies, Strongman’s lyrical prowess, Ras Kuuku’s authentic reggae vibes, and Kofi Kinaata’s infectious Highlife rhythms have all left an indelible mark on the industry, earning them recognition among their peers.
In the US-based category, Daniel Nettey, another esteemed client of MiPROMO Media, received a nomination, further highlighting the agency’s commitment to nurturing talent across borders and supporting artists on a global scale.
As the countdown begins to the grand awards night scheduled for August 17th, 2024, excitement continues to build within the music community.
The Ghana Music Awards USA promises to be a night of celebration, honoring the incredible achievements of artists and the undeniable influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage.
With the spotlight shining brightly on nominees like those represented by MiPROMO Media, it serves as a staunch reminder of the impact that a solid music distribution and YouTube management agency can have on the careers of its artistes .
Below are the nominations of MiPROMO Media clients in the Ghana and USA categories:
1. GHANA-BASED CATEGORIES
Artiste of the Year (GH)
- King Promise
- Nacee
- Amerado
- Sarkodie
- Kuami Eugene
- Stonebwoy
- Black Sherif
- Piesie Esther
- Diana Hamilton
- Shatta Wale
Most Popular Song of the Year (GH)
- Terminator – King Promise
- Aseda – Nacee
- Goodsin – OliveTheBoy
- Hossana – Banzy Banero
- Monica – Kuami Eugene
- Into The Future – Stonebwoy
- Kweku Ananse – Amerado
- Yahitte Remix – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
- Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
- You Dey Feel The Vibe – The Band FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
- Effiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Stonebwoy
- Shatta Wale
- Samini
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
Gospel Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Nacee
- Joyce Blessing
- Mabel Okyere
- Piesie Esther
- Diana Hamilton
- Joe Mettle
- Perez Muzik
- Kofi Owusu Peprah
- MOG Music
- Sonnie Badu
Gospel Song of the Year (GH)
- Nacee – Aseda
- Mabel Okyere – Anuonyam
- Joyce Blessing – Victory
- Piesie Esther – Mo
- Great Ampong – Style Biaa Bi
- Ewura Abena – Show Them
- The Band FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta – You Dey Feel The Vibe
- Luigi Maclean – Mi Le
- Perez Musik – Walats3
- Empress Gifty – Awieye Pa
- Sonnie Badu – My Confidence
Song Writer of the Year (GH)
- Nacee – Aseda
- Fameye – Not God
- Mabel Okyere – Anounyam
- Piesie Esther – Mo
- Amerado – Kwaku Ananse
- Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Perez Musik – Walatse
- Ewura Abena – It Is Finished
Highlife Song of the Year (GH)
- Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling
- Camidoh – Adoley
- Kelvyn Boy – Vero
- Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
- Fameye – Questions
Highlife Artiste of the Year (GH)
- Abiana
- Akwaboah
- Kuami Eugene
- Kofi Kinaata
- Amakye Dede
- Fameye
- Sista Afia
Rapper of the Year (GH)
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Amerado – The Hardest
- Strongman – Dear God
- Medikal – Sowutuom
- Eno Barony – Warning
- Lyrical Joe – Bar Code
- Kwesi Amewuga – Prepare
- Okyeame Kwame – Insha Allah
- FimFim – Boasiako
- Kweku Smoke – Akatanii
2. USA-BASED CATEGORIES
Male Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Enoch Boateng
- Daniel Nettey
- Jay Baba
- Nee Oseye Ade Leke
- Jamin Beats
- Toowan8
- Nana NYC
- Nii Addo
Best Gospel Song of the Year (USA)
- Daniel Nettey – Yeshua
- Herty Corgie – My Journey
- Pen & Jeff – I’m Grateful
- Eme B – Destiny
- Basil Larkai – SHIDAA
- Rosey – His Name
- Officer Sammy Young – Ayeyi Ntoma
- Royal Mama – Take All the Glory
- Melody Frempong – He Paid It All
- Cee Music -Adom ft. DDT
- Dr Ama Kutin – Eye Adom
Gospel Artiste of the Year (USA)
- Enoch Boateng
- Daniel Nettey
- Herty Corgie
- Nii Addo
- Mz Nana
- Royal Mama
- Melody Frempong
- Cee Music
- Rev GraceMan
- Rita Queen Music
Best Male Vocalist of the Year (USA)
- Enoch Boateng
- Daniel Nettey
- Dreamz
- Mr. Ampossible
- Edd Agyapong
- Offei
- Rev. Edmund
Eghan
- Rev GraceMan
