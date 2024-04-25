fbpx
Top Stories

Heard of the Worship Master Class? – Full Details HERE!

Acquire firsthand knowledge on divine insights into being a worshipper!

Ps. Helen Yawson and Ps. Isaiah Fosu Kwakye once again bring to stage the most-anticipated Worship Master Class to train worship Leaders, Worship Teams, Choirs, Creative and Worship Pastors,  Musicians and all those involved in Music and Creative Arts ministry in the Church. 

In the church setting these days, it is easier to believe that all you need is a beautiful voice in order to lead a Spirit-filled worship and praise session.

Surprisingly, the biggest voices in the gospel music industry have not exactly had the most soothing voices.

The aim of the Master Class is to develop the Spirit of worship in participants who aim to have a more purpose-fulfilling ministry when it comes gospel music.

The event takes place at the UDS Guest House on the 24th of May, 2024. 

There is a 10% discount available on the GHS 100 rated training program for all participants who pre-register and groups of 10 and above. 

You can register for this program using the short code *887*274#.  

You can also contact 0242845205 for more information.

