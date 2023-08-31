Get Ready for the Exciting 11th Guinness Ghana Dj Awards Pub-fest at Cabin Lounge in Sunyani!

The 11th annual Guinness Ghana DJ Awards festival is gearing up to kick off its much-anticipated Pub-Fest on September 1 2023, at the vibrant Cabin Lounge in Sunyani.

Organized by the esteemed Merqury Republic Africa, the Pub-Fest promises to peak the interest of music lovers with a lineup of top-notch DJs, including the Female DJ of the Year and crowd-favorite Gyal Dem DJ, DJ Khalifa, DJ Floppy, DJ Quest and DJ Weezy.

Powered by Smirnoff, this exhilarating regional event is the first of a nationwide tour with a remit to throw the spotlight on DJs dotted across the country ahead of the main ceremony scheduled for November.

As the sun sets over Sunyani, music enthusiasts and partygoers alike will gather at the Cabin Lounge for a night of pulsating beats, infectious rhythms, and unmatched musical prowess.

The Pub-Fest serves as a prelude to the main Ghana DJ Awards ceremony, building anticipation and generating buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

The chosen venue, Cabin Lounge, located at the heart of Sunyani, the capital city of the Bono region and renowned for its electric ambiance, is the perfect setting to host the selected DJs, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

DJ Quest, known for blending various music genres seamlessly, is expected to mesmerize the audience with an eclectic mix of tunes, while Gyal Dem DJ, celebrated for her dynamic performances, will undoubtedly have the crowd dancing the night away.

In a statement, the organizers, Merqury Republic Africa, expressed their delight in bringing the Pub-Fest to Sunyani, acknowledging the region’s vibrant music culture and passionate DJ fanbase.

The event aims to celebrate the skill, dedication, and artistry of DJs, who play an integral role in the country’s music scene, elevating it to greater heights on the international stage.

“We are thrilled to kickstart the Ghana DJ Awards celebrations with the Pub-Fest in Sunyani,” said Merqury Quaye, CEO of Merqury Republic Africa.

“Our goal is to showcase the immense talent of Ghanaian DJs and their ability to move the masses through their craft.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Guinness Ghana, the nation’s leading total beverage business, with Smirnoff as the lead brand, for their unwavering support in making this event possible.”

Smirnoff, a brand synonymous with fun and vibrancy, is eager to power the event and create unforgettable moments for attendees.

As a brand that celebrates inclusivity and diversity, Smirnoff aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Ghana DJ Awards and its goal of unifying music lovers from all walks of life.

With the stage set, the countdown begins to the 11th Ghana DJ Awards Pub-Fest at the Cabin Lounge in Sunyani.

The Guinness Ghana DJ awards is powered by Smirnoff. Also sponsored by Game Park Games, Virtual Sound Lab, DSTV Akwaaba Magic, PC entertainment and Hooked On Entertainment.

