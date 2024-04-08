Tee Kae Releases New Single “My Last”

Ghanaian/French singer and songwriter Tee Kae has just dropped her latest single titled “My Last.” This poignant song is Tee Kae’s fourth release since the beginning of her career in 2023.

“My Last” tells a story of a toxic relationship that takes away the energy, mind, and soul of the victim. Love can sometimes numb the pain of being manipulated and you keep asking yourself if you’re the blame or not and how leaving will affect both the individual and yourself.

Cover Artwork: My Last -Tee Kae

Listen to My Last by Tee Kae

About Tee Kae

Madeleine Badu, also known as Tee Kae, discovered her passion for music at a young age through singing in and leading her church music group. Influenced by iconic artists such as Alicia Keys and H.E.R, Tee Kae embarked on a journey to create her unique sound, combining Afro-R&B/Soul, Indie vocals, and a hint of Trap with Alté rhythms.

Tee Kae’s musical journey began with an array of promising acoustic covers of popular songs, showcasing her exceptional vocal abilities and musical finesse. Following a transformative year of introspection and growth, she emerged from her creative hibernation with a newfound sense of artistic direction. In a remarkable debut, Tee Kae unveiled her first single, “Trouble”, followed by “The Night” and “Bleeding” under her independent imprint BLUWEIV.

The soulful and captivating track served as a testament to her talent and artistry, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

Photos from Tee Kae

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic