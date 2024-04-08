Kasar: Is This Ghana’s Next Big Act?

Samuel Oladotun Adjasoo, hailing from the effervescent metropolis of Lagos, Nigeria, is none other than Kasar—the name that now echoes across the Ghanaian music scene. With his resonant voice and singular flair, he doesn’t just perform Afrobeat and Afro-soul; he commands these genres. Behold the ascent of a luminary.

Kasar embarked upon his musical odyssey as a member of his Sunday School Church Choir, where his extraordinary vocal talent first came to light. Such early acknowledgment catalyzed his enduring engagement with music. After concluding his primary studies at Kadara Junior High School in Lagos, Kasar fully committed to his musical vocation—a pursuit from which he has not deviated.

In 2019, Kasar, performing under the moniker “AJ Sam,” attained the position of 1st Runner-Up in the Citi TV Voice Factory competition. His participation in this event marked a significant turning point, effectively launching his career into public acclaim.

Things started to shake up when Lynx Entertainment, yeah that big-shot music label in Ghana, noticed him and got him on board the next year. Signing up with them was a huge leap for his career. Kasar started to jazz up his vibe, moving from Urban Gospel to groovier tunes like Afrobeat and Afro-soul.

In March of last year, Kasar made his official entry into the musical domain. Since this auspicious beginning, he has rapidly become an influential figure within the sphere of the industry. His notable singles — “Oyibo,” “Your Waist,” and “Pull Up” — have attracted an expanding audience, earning him considerable acclaim. It is noteworthy that Kasar’s auditory appeal extends beyond the borders of Ghana, indicating a transcendent quality to his musical offerings.

The newest contribution to Kasar’s oeuvre is “Pop Champagne,” a track that is presently generating significant interest within the musical landscape. With the advent of each novel creation, he further solidifies his presence and shapes an indelible impression, continually securing his position as a formidable entity within the realm of the music industry.

The forthcoming period holds great promise for this emerging talent. Aficionados of music should anticipate further enchanting compositions from Kasar. The journey of melodic enchantment he offers is on the verge of expanding its horizons. 🎵🌟

Watch Pop Champagne by Kasar

Kasar – Pop Champagne. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic