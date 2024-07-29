Rotema is a Ghanaian singer born Joshua Ametor in Koforidua. Growing up, Bob Marley and Michael Jackson contributed to his musical influences.

Due to this, he developed a passion for music from a tender age. He believes good music lasts an impression on him and plays a role in the impact of his life.

His other music influence stems from the fact that he grew up living with his grandmother, who was also heavily vested in music.

He recounts moments when his grandmother played gospel music at dawn and also puts Peter Tosh’s music on rotation throughout the rest of the day. He passionately falls in the Afrobeats & Highlife music genres and does it well to his own capacity and expectation.

Eventually, his raw talent evolved into a more refined form which led to his professional career. In 2018, Rotema had his first encounter with a music recording studio. Prior to that, he has been doing music unprofessionally, this served as a memorable moment for him.

His professional music career started this year 2024. For him, he enjoys the flow of good music, with or without the accompaniment of instrumentals.

Ghanaian singer Rotema aims for the world with his music. Photos Credit: Rotema

However, his mood also sets the tone for his music during his creative process in producing music.

In his quest to attain a great feat, he describes himself as the musician who sharpens his musical prowess through constant research and learning.

Rotema released his debut EP titled Healing this year, and has so far received great reviews from critics and fans.

Rotema’s musical ambition seems to be a wonderful one, as he aims to reach a larger audience, explore the world and project his music globally.

