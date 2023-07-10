Watch: Gambo links Goya Menor for fun new street banger ‘Cut Soap’

Super talented Ghanaian rapper and singer-songwriter, Gambo recruits Nigeria’s Goya Menor of ‘Ameno Amapiano’ fame for his irresistible new groove ‘Cut Soap,’ a spiritually curated song for hustlers.

Gambo’s ambitions for paper chasing and inspiring his brothers to do the same have long been the standard. Since the days of his debut single, ‘Kwacha,’ he has spun a wave of hits that continually reflect this passion. Listen here.

Fast forward three years later, and the 2022 VGMA ‘’Unsung Artist of the Year’’ has no plans to change this reputation. He links artist Goya Menor for another summer anthem titled ‘Cut Soap.’

‘Cut Soap’ is an Afrobeats and Amapiano-flavored banger that resounds the plea of anyone trying to find a way out of poverty, with a hook that goes: “Chairman cut soap for me, make you show me the way/Money adey find no be today.”

It gets its inspiration from an African street slang familiar with hustlers on the hunt for money – an urgency Gambo and Goya Menor stylishly capture with their entertaining lyrics and rich vocals, respectively.

Moreover, the track touches on every aspect of the African music experience by incorporating elements from North to South and East to West, again amplifying the wealth of the continent’s culture. This results in a global sound so melodic it’s a must-listen for anyone looking for a great song to dance to.

Gambo said of his new release: “I wanted to create a song that would motivate people to work hard and achieve their dreams, but also have fun as they do so. Goya Menor is a great artist and I wanted him to bless this project with his amazing voice.”

2023 continues to be a phenomenal year for Gambo. In February, Ghanaian-American-based comedian, Michael Blackson unveiled the rapper and singer-songwriter as the first signing of his new record label, Blackson Management.

Last month, news reached the blogs that Gambo was working with legendary American rapper, Jim Jones for the visual and remix of his 2021 smash hit, ‘Drip,’ featuring Edem, opening the door for a much bigger music video sometime this year.

Gambo’s authenticity continues to shine and with ‘Cut Soap’, he is ready to take over the summer. Don’t miss out on this fun encounter.

