List: 10 songs that show the world wide growth of ‘Asakaa’

Ghanaian drill, also known as Asakaa, is a genre of music that has been gaining popularity in recent years.

It is characterized by its hard-hitting beats, rapid-fire delivery, and often explicit lyrics. Asakaa has its roots in the UK drill scene, but it has evolved into its own unique sound with Ghanaian influences.

Here are 10 songs that highlight the evolution of Ghanaian drill:

1.Bosom P-Yung – Attaa Adwoa

This song is considered to be one of the earliest Ghanaian drill tracks. It was released in 2020 and craft the genre to a wider audience.

2. Kweku Flick – Money

This song was released in 2020 and is a catchy and energetic track that showcases Kweku Flick’s lyrical skills.

3. Black Sherif – Money This song was released in 2020 and became the introductory track that announced Black Sherif.

4. Kawabanga – Akatafour This song was released in 2020 and is one of the most popular Ghanaian drill tracks with a catchy hook and a hard-hitting beat.

5. Yaw Tog – Sore This song was released in 2020 and helped to introduce Ghanaian drill to a global audience. It solidified the genre and has been streamed millions of times on YouTube.

6. Jay Bahd – Yɛ Yɛ Dom

This song was released in 2021 with a hard-hitting track with a catchy hook that has been praised by critics and fans alike.

7. Black Sherif – Second Sermon

This song was released in 2021 and fully exploded Black Sherif’s status as a hit maker and a certified Global artiste.

8. Skyface SDW – Obaa Hemaa

This song was released in 2022 and is a collaboration between two of Ghana’s most promising drill artists. It is a catchy and danceable track that has been praised by critics and fans alike.

9. Gyakie – SCAR

This is a beautiful and soulful track that showcases Gyakie’s vocal talent.

10. Reggie – Oh Ma Linda

This song continues the recent them of Asakaa as it fuses more danceable elements to and also tones down on the hardcore features.

These are just a few of the many great Ghanaian drill songs that have been released in recent years. The genre is still evolving, and it will be interesting to see what new sounds emerge in the future.

