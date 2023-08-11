Essilfie goes Trap on jaw-dropping release ‘Prayed Up’

Without a trace of her lovely singing voice, Essilfie still holds her own and delivers a jaw-dropping performance on her second attempt at Hip-Hop; Prayed Up.

The Ghanaian singer’s second release of the year sees her venture into the Hip-Hop scene with emotionally charged lyrics that will leave your jaw hanging.

She breaks away from her usual music format to spit bars that address her struggles and triumphs with boldness and charisma.

The two-minute track is a surprising yet brilliant display of the fast-rising singer’s rap ability which comes clutch on the back of a hard-hitting beat from renowned producer, Fortune Dane.

In an Instagram post promoting her new song, Essilfie revealed its premise, sharing: “My alter ego comes to life revealing my deep emotions of resilience, self-protection and boundless faith.

Experience my riveting sound as I conquer hurdles, shield my heart and discover strength in prayer.”

Despite being barely a week old, ‘Prayed Up’ has received rave reviews online from multiple music blogs as it continues to rake in more and more streaming numbers.

Much so, it has already landed Essilfie her first Audiomack playlist cover after it topped the platform’s “808 Africa” playlist, making it the “Best African Trap” song out there right now.

‘Prayed Up’ comes after the singer’s well-received collaboration with Iyke Parker and Rie Osei, ‘Fake Love’ and is the next song to carry her to greater heights.

Stream or download ‘Prayed Up’ across all major digital platforms.

Instagram: essilfiemusic Twitter: @EssilfieMusic Facebook: Essilfie

