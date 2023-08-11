Maverick: Kizz Daniel’s journey of love, growth, and introspection

Nigeria artiste Kizz Daniel has released his highly anticipated album, “Maverick,” which showcases the artiste’s true self-expression.

The album delves into themes of love, growth, emotion, resilience, and introspection, inviting listeners to join Kizz Daniel on a deeply personal and mature musical journey.

On Maverick, Kizz Daniel offers a piece of himself that he has kept hidden for some time. He shares, “The only thing that kept coming to my mind when we were making this album was pretty much, I want to do what I know how to do, I want to make music the way I want to make music. For Maverick, It’s my expression, I think the inspiration about it just explained itself now. I want to give a piece of me that I have been hiding all this while.“

The album’s tracks feature infectious hooks and thought-provoking lyrics, reflecting his evolution as an artist. Kizz Daniel collaborated with renowned hit makers and emerging prodigies on the album, bringing a captivating dynamic to the project.

“Maverick” is poised to captivate audiences with its unique and unorthodox style, combining Kizz Daniel’s signature sound with innovative beats and melodies.

The album promises to be an extraordinary musical experience, one that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

