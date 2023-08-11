fbpx
Skrewfaze Releases A Brand New Double-sided Album On 18th August, 2023
Photo Credit: Skrewfaze

Ghana’s multi-hit and iconic star Skrewfaze’s longest awaited ‘Better Days’ album, will finally be released on all digital music stores worldwide on 18th August 2023.

After keeping fans and music lovers waiting for a long time, despite announcing its release on many media platforms, it is finally confirmed. Songs were produced/recorded in Ghana, across to Nigeria, UK and Europe!

The brand new album which is a double-sided album, will be released under his Black Kulcha Music label whose founder is a well-known music industry person Mark Darlington.

Volume 1 of the album shows a totally different side of Skrewfaze, as goes back to his reggae roots. It is a great selection of twelve reggae and dancehall songs, which will definitely shock music fans as they have hardly seen this side of him.

Volume 2 is a blend of Afrobeats, highlife and drill songs, another shocker to fans and music lovers alike. Skrewfaze digs deep to deliver amazing vocals on this. Call it the mellow side of Skrewfaze.

The 19 track double-sided album which has taken over three years to put together, is made up all new songs apart from two previously released singles.

It features some great artistes like the award-winning Afriyie (Wutah), UK superstars Reggie N Bollie, Prince Bright (Buk Buk), Nigerian producer/artiste Signechor Vybez, US-based Luigi and Ras Kuuku, etc.

Some other big international features unfortunately had to be dropped from the album, due to some unexplained technical reasons. That however does not take away this amazing piece of work.

Some producers on the album includes one of the best young producer/mixing engineers in Ghana – Gigz Beatz aka Authentic Mix, European reggae producer Vladmir Krkljus, multi-talented DDT, Legendary Jay Q, UK- based producer Black Kulcha, Nigerian Signechor Vybez, Caskeysonit, Ephraim Beatz, Mr. Brown Beatz & Peewezel.

