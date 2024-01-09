fbpx
Top Stories

Essilfie & DJ Tiannah take the crown as AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge & DJ/Producer Challenge

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
Essilfie & DJ Tiannah take the crown as AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge & DJ/Producer Challenge
Photo Credit: Essilfie

The beat of African innovation pulsed through the night as Essilfie and DJ Tiannah were crowned the 2023 Champions of the AfroFuture Rising Star Challenge and DJ & Producer Challenge, respectively.

Their journeys to victory, however, unfolded on different paths, each testament to the vibrant tapestry of talent across West Africa.

Rising from a pool of fierce contenders like Sage the Rager, Romeo Swag, and BigMoon, Essilfie’s victory echoed throughout the halls of the AfroFuture festival.

This multi-faceted artist is no stranger to recognition. In 2022, she was handpicked for the OneBeat Ghana residency, a prestigious program for socially engaged creatives, and earlier, the British Council awarded her a grant, propelling her creative journey.

Essilfie, with her prize of a studio session performed at the coveted slot on the TuneCore stage last December.

Across the continent, UK-based DJ Tiannah spun her magic, weaving together beats that captivated the judges and audience alike.

Her dedication to her craft shines through in her impressive discography, with tracks like “Aben Wo Ha” and “Prayed Up” resonating with listeners. Her collaborative EP, “Luv Lyf” with DJ-producer Dredw, stands as a testament to her collaborative spirit and genre-bending style.

Now, with her AfroFuture victory, Tiannah’s music reverberated across El Wak stadium and beyond, as she took her place on the TuneCore stage.

AfroFuture is more than just a competition, is a launchpad for dreams. Essilfie and DJ Tiannah’s victories are echoes of the boundless potential that resides within the African music scene, a promise that keeps the beat of AfroFuture alive and pulsing.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Things get ‘So Sweet’ on new DredW and Essilfie collaboration

Things get ‘So Sweet’ on new DredW and Essilfie collaboration

20th September 2021
Freedom by Black Girls Glow feat. Essilfie, Élodie Dee, SerVVa & Eev

Video: Freedom by Black Girls Glow feat. Essilfie, Élodie Dee, SerVVa & Eev

9th September 2021
Krokro Me by Essilfie

Audio: Krokro Me by Essilfie

5th August 2021

Essilfie unveils an acoustic video for ‘LOST’

12th April 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker