Davido and R2Bees light up 2023 AfroFuture festival

Davido and R2Bees’ highly anticipated performance at the 2023 AfroFuture Festival in Accra, Ghana, was worth the wait.

The newly rebranded festival drew over 20,000 attendees to the El-Wak Sports Stadium for a two-day event.

Ghanaian duo R2Bees and Afrobeats sensation Adekunle Gold delivered electrifying performances also. South Africa’s Musa Keys also amped up the energy.

However, day two stole the spotlight with a historic performance from Grammy-winning artist Davido. The El-Wak Stadium lit up as he treated the crowd to back-to-back hits for over an hour.

Surprise appearances by King Promise and Stonebwoy, who joined Davido on stage for the “Activate” hit, further elevated the energy, making it an unforgettable night.

