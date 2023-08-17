Sarkodie to headline the Afrobeat All White Party in Vancouver

Get ready to party to the rhythm of Afrobeat as Le-baron Media Consult proudly presents the highly anticipated Afrobeat All White Party featuring Sarkodie.

Scheduled for September 2nd, 2023 at the Metro Hall in New Westminster, Vancouver, Canada, the event center will come alive with pulsating beats and electrifying energy by King Sark.

A Ghanaian music legend by no means, Sarkodie is all set to captivate the audience with performances of his chart topping songs.

This also serves as part of his JAMZ world tour, a tour which has already made extremely successful stops in Europe and sections of North America.

The Afrobeat All White Party is more than just a concert – it’s a celebration of music from Africa.

Metro Hall will be transformed into a music festival ground, where Sarkodie’s hard hitting verses and irresistible melodies will create an atmosphere of pure excitement.

With chart-topping hits and unparalleled showmanship, Sarkodie is bound to leave an indelible mark on the Vancouver audience.

Among other artistes also performing include DJ Rockstar, DJ Backyard, Jessiemens, Cobbi Kay, Lord Sly, Willtoa, and Samson Brown.

Tickets for the Afrobeat All White Party are selling fast via https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sarkodie-live-in-vancouver-at-the-all-white-party-tickets-657033714527, as fans and music enthusiasts eagerly secure their spots for a night of an unforgettable performance.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of history as Sarkodie takes the stage in Vancouver.

