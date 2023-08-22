fbpx
Mr Drew Claims His ‘case’ Remix is the Trendiest Song in the Country, with over 100,000 Tiktok Videos

Widely acclaimed as one of the industry’s best live performers Mr Drew, has laid claim that his newly released Case remix featuring Mophty, is the trendiest song in the country at the moment.

According to the ‘Dwe’ crooner, ‘Case’ remix has over 100,000 videos on just TikTok alone. Asked if the song comes with a challenge, he stated that ”that is not the case but amazingly, the song is doing well on its own”.

Drew, made this statement while speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on TV3’s Showbiz 360.

In the words of the singer who is also a dancer, ”The streams are also doing well; the number one song shazamed in Ghana. It’s doing well. Funny enough, it has no dance challenge but the song is flying on its own.”

Mr Drew further showed his appreciation to his fellow artiste, Mophty, who hopped on an open verse he did earlier. After realizing that his fans enjoyed that rendition, he took the decision to feature him on ‘Case’ and drop a remix for his music lovers.

”Big shout-out to Mophty. I did an open verse and a couple of artistes did theirs but his just took off. I decided to put him on the remix and people are loving it. Keep streaming my music.

I think it’s the trendiest song right now. Join in on TikTok. Go stream it on all digital platforms. Big shout-out to everyone that’s been supporting. Keep supporting,” he hammered.

