Epixode releases empowering new single “Stubborn Soul Jah”

Epixode has released a new single titled “Stubborn Soul Jah” that is sure to ignite your spirit and captivate your soul.

The song is a masterpiece of empowerment and resilience, with a powerful message and compelling lyrics that will strike a chord in your heart.

“Stubborn Soul Jah” is already causing a stir on social media, with music fans eager to listen to the tune.

The song’s message of strength and determination is resonating with people from all walks of life, and it is sure to become an anthem for those who are facing challenges.

Epixode is known for his ability to blend moving tunes with compelling narratives, and “Stubborn Soul Jah” is no exception.

The song takes you on a journey through the ups and downs of life, and it ultimately leaves you feeling inspired and empowered.

If you are looking for a song that will lift your spirits and make you feel like you can conquer the world, then “Stubborn Soul Jah” is the perfect choice for you.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic