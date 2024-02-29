fbpx
Epixode Offers to Compose Campaign Songs for Political Parties!

29th February 2024
Epixode Offers to Compose Campaign Songs for Political Parties!
Epixode Offers to Compose Campaign Songs for Political Parties! Photo Credit: Epixode/Instagram

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Epixode, whose real name is Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, has shown interest in entering the political sphere by offering his musical expertise to compose campaign songs for political parties that seek his services.

The versatile singer, known for his unique blend of reggae and dancehall, sees an opportunity to contribute to the political discourse through his music. According to him, he will not hesitate to take such an offer regardless of the divided  nature of Ghanaian politics.

The ‘Atia’ hitmaker was however quick to add that he will reserve the right to compose the song devoid of interference from the political party. He emphasized that he would only engage in projects that promote and inspire hope in the Ghanaian populace “not necessarily politics”.

The Dancehall music sensation, made this statement while speaking in an exclusive interview on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz.

“There are disadvantages, but it is work. It’s only in this part of the world that celebrities are found wanted for making their political affiliations public.

“But if a political party comes to me for an anthem knowing that the message is positive, I would do it. Not to give the people hope and later be disappointed.”

Listen to Wahala Dey below:

