KiDi Expresses Optimism for Success of Latest Single “Danger”

2 hours agoLast Updated: 29th February 2024
1 minute read
KiDi Expresses Optimism for Success of Latest Single "Danger"
Photo Credit: KiDi/Instagram

KiDi, the renowned Afrobeats singer also known as Dennis Nana Dwamena, has shared his confidence in the potential success of his latest single, “Danger.”

Set to be available on all streaming platforms at midnight on Thursday, February 29, the track is anticipated to make waves.

Photo Credit: Citi TV

In an interview with Citi TV at a Press soiree at the Mix Restaurant in Accra, KiDi expressed his strong optimism that the song would achieve considerable success.

Related Articles

Listen to Danger by KiDi below:

According to the Lynx Entertainment signee, ”It took me like a month to write this song… It’s a great song which I believe would go far”.

He then took the opportunity to thank the producers who worked on the song including Blaze Beat from Nigeria

