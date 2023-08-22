Mzbel Reveals Near-fatal Threats Due to Political Affiliation: Why She No Longer Actively Supports NDC

Ace hitmaking diva, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, a.k.a Mzbel, has narrated a near-fatal incident that unfolded due to her political affiliation.

According to her, she has received numerous threats to her life due to her endorsement of the NDC during the 2016 general elections and so therefore would no longer support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as she had in the past.

The ’16 years’ hitmaker in an exclusive interview with Caleb Nii Boye on Showbiz 92.7, made known that she will continue to support the political party but in a different way as a result of the exposure and lessons.

Opening up about the harrowing experience, she explained by saying, “I have been through a lot because of politics. I have been attacked in traffic, I have been attacked at home, I have been attacked on stage. A grown woman actually egged me on stage because of politics.”

The renowned crooner who doubles as a songwriter revealed her decision to heed the advice of her dedicated fanbase and stand true to her core identity as a musician and performer.

