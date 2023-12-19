fbpx
Netizens react to MzBel's Breastfeeding Photos of New Baby – Full Details Here

Netizens react to MzBel's Breastfeeding Photos of New Baby - Full Details Here
Photo Credit: MzBel

Certain social media users have praised Mzbel, the female singer and entrepreneur, for posting lovely images that depict her breastfeeding her daughter.

Mzbel on December 18, 2023, shared some pictures of her and her daughter on Instagram. Both clothed in an all-white outfit, the singer was seen breastfeeding her daughter, which drew some netizens’ attention.

She captioned the post “May the God u know help you to trust in His/Her goodness and love, even when you cannot see a way forward. I pray that u will be granted the blessing of children in perfect timing, according to our will.

It’s important to remember that there’s a plan for each of our lives, and sometimes, that plan may include struggles or challenges. Be happy regardless”.

Most netizens who viewed the post expressed joy upon seeing the beautiful pictures and recommended that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) should use the singer and daughter’s beautiful pictures to create awareness of breastfeeding.

“GHS has to use these pics for breastfeeding awareness,” said a commenter.

“Ghana Health Service should use you for advertising and campaigns especially to teach new mothers,” another said.

“This is beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. Motherhood is the pride of every woman. U embrace it so boldly and I love you for that,” another comment read.

However, as Mzbel is receiving praise, others think it was out of place for the singer to show off her breasts in public, suggesting that she should have covered them.

“U should have covered it with a baby face towel small,”, a reaction from a netizen.

