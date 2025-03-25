I have never received any award in my 20 years of music career – Mzbel

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artiste Mzbel has voiced her disappointment over not receiving any awards in the Ghanaian music industry despite having a remarkable career that spans two decades.

She admitted that while she doesn’t blame anyone, her branding may have contributed to this lack of recognition. In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Mzbel openly shared that despite being in the industry for 20 years, she has never won an award.

She shared, “I’m not blaming anyone. I think it’s the branding.” She said, “If I have to go back to music, I will put more effort into my branding.”

Mzbel. Photo Credit: Mzbel/Instagram.

Mzbel rose to fame in 2004 with her debut album “Awoso Me”, quickly establishing herself as one of the most prominent female figures in Ghana’s music scene.

Her popularity extended beyond Ghana, earning her recognition across several African countries, including Nigeria, Liberia, and others. She later went on to release songs like “Googo” and “Odo Bi Yerder”, and one of her biggest hits to this day is “16 Years”.

Mzbel’s music blends various genres, including hiplife, dancehall, and afrobeat, with themes ranging from love to social issues.

Aside from her music career, Mzbel has also made headlines for her outspoken views on various issues and her ventures into media. Her influence in the entertainment industry has made her a significant figure in Ghana and West Africa.