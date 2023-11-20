Shine at Wiyaala’s Yaga Yaga Talent Show in Wa, Ghana, and Win Big Cash Prizes in 2023!

fbpx
Shine at the Yaga Yaga Talent Show in Wa, Ghana, and Win Big Cash Prizes in 2023!
Photo Credit: Wiyaala

Are you a talented singer, musician, dancer, comedian, rapper, poet or more? Then Wiyaala’s Yaga Yaga Talent Show is for you!

THEN THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO SHINE AT THE YAGA YAGA TALENT SHOW in Wa, Ghana and win one of the CASH PRIZES which are even bigger for the 2023 edition! Yes! There are Cash Prizes of GHS 5000 to be given to the winning contestants. 

Auditions: 2nd December 2023 at First and Last Gardens, Wa in the Upper West Region of Ghana

Finals: 30th December 2023

Pick a form now at all radio stations in Upper West Region of Ghana 

Deadline :30th November 2023 #yagayaga ✌🏿

The Yaga Yaga Talent Show, presented by UPPER WEST PRTV, was created by Ghana’s Award Winning international artist Wiyaala in 2022 to give opportunities to all cultural performers in the Upper West Region. 

Wiyaala says: “When I was growing up, there were few opportunities for talents in my community to showcase their art. Now myself and the team at UPPER WEST PRTV are giving local talent that opportunity.

This years show now includes not only bigger cash prizes but also opportunities for all artistic disciplines and useful experience for those artists who may wish to go on to national talent shows in Accra or beyond”

Watch last years highlights clip here:

Enquiries & more info: 0240247666 

