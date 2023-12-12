Edem Issues Statement on Fatal Accident: Rapper Shares Side of the Story in Response to Bail Reports – Full Details HERE!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Edem, has issued a statement in response to reports suggesting that he has been granted GH₵50,000 bail following charges related to a fatal accident involving a woman.

In the statement shared on his Instagram page, the rapper shared his side of the story, explaining how the “near fatal accident” happened, leading to the death of the unknown woman.

“Musician Edem Goget’em escaped what is described by the MTTD division of the Tesano Police Service as near Fatal accident,” the statement reads.

“On Sunday, 10th December, the musician after his appearance on United Television had an accident on the George Walker Bush Highway, where a “naked” woman crossed his path out of nowhere. Edem’s car turned upside down after the impact but the artiste is very fine,” the statement added.

The rapper also assured his fans and Ghanaians that he is assisting the police in the investigation.

“Edem is currently complying with the police service for due process as the case is still under investigation. Edem has assured his availability to assist investigations when need be. Edem assures all his fans that he is safe, fully active and kicking,” the statement concluded.

According to reports by Citinewsroom, Edem had struck the woman while driving through the George Walker Bush Highway from Abeka to Spintex Road around 2 a.m. last Saturday.

Although he is said to have been in the centre lane, he knocked the victim down a little distance from the Dimples roundabout.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Edem was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

His plea was, however, not taken. He is to re-appear on February 15, 2024.

He has since been granted a bail of GHC 50,000.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic