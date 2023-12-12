Jhus Cancels Performance at Afrofuture 2023: Exciting Replacement to Be Announced Soon!

In a surprising twist of events, AfroFuture organizers have revealed the cancellation of the much-anticipated performance by British rapper Jhus at the upcoming 2023 event in Accra.

The decision, attributed to “unforeseen circumstances outside of our control,” was shared in a statement by the festival team.

Regrettably, Jhus will no longer be part of the musical lineup, but AfroFuture organizers remain steadfast in their commitment to providing an unforgettable experience for fans and supporters attending the event in Accra this Detty December.

To maintain the festival’s vibrant celebration of music and culture, organizers urge attendees to stay tuned for the announcement of an exciting replacement in the powerhouse musical lineup.

The AfroFuture team expresses gratitude for continued support and looks forward to delivering a memorable event in Accra on Dec 28 – Dec 29, 2023, at the El Wak Sport stadium

