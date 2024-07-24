fbpx
Events

Ps Isaiah and Nigeria’s Noble G Headline VOV Family Entertainment’s ‘Victory in His Presence’ Concert this Sunday! – Full Details HERE!

Experience Divine Presence at 'Victory in His Presence! ATTEND!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Ps Isaiah and Nigeria's Noble G Headline VOV Family Entertainment's 'Victory in His Presence' Concert this Sunday! - Full Details HERE!
Ps Isaiah and Nigeria's Noble G Headline VOV Family Entertainment's 'Victory in His Presence' Concert this Sunday! Photo Credit: VOV Family

VOV Family Entertainment is thrilled to announce “Victory in His Presence: Accra Edition,” a powerful and uplifting event set to take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

This grand celebration will be held at Wesley Towers, Ridge, opposite UBA Bank Headquarters, with a landmark close to Cedi House and the National Theatre. The event will commence at 5 PM sharp.

Join us as we commemorate our 2nd anniversary with an evening filled with divine worship, praise, and inspirational messages.

Related Articles
Ps Isaiah and Nigeria’s Noble G Headline VOV Family Entertainment’s ‘Victory in His Presence’ Concert this Sunday! Photo Credit: VOV Family

The event promises a glorious encounter with a lineup of esteemed ministers and gospel artists who will lead us in an unforgettable celebration of faith.

Special Guests and Performers:

  • Noble G (Nigeria)
  • Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr
  • Carl Clottey
  • Scott Evans
  • Pastor Kevin Sasu
  • Achiaa Music
  • Lady Joy Ministries
  • Praise Giane
  • Kobby Salm

These anointed ministers and artists are set to deliver a dynamic and spirit-filled experience that will uplift your soul and bring you closer to the divine presence.

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024
  • Time: 5 PM GMT
  • Venue: Wesley Towers, Ridge (Opposite UBA Bank Headquarters)
  • Landmark: Close to Cedi House or National Theatre

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative worship experience. Come and be blessed as we gather to celebrate the voice of victory and influence society with our collective faith in Christ Jesus.

For more information, please contact us at 0505809044 or visit our website at www.vovfamilyentertainment.com.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th October 2022
Women are weaker vessels, treat them like eggs, stop chewing breast like sugarcane! - Empress Gifty to men

Women are weaker vessels, treat them like eggs – Empress Gifty to men

25th August 2021
Ghana Music Awards -USA Nominees' Announcement & Anniversary Dinner. Photo Credit: Ghana Music Awards - USA

Artistes Line-Up For 5th GMA-USA Nominees’ Announcement & Anniversary Dinner Unveiled

26th February 2024
Chein Chein by Fancy Gadam

2021 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

21st February 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 29 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown