Eno Barony Calls for Dedicated ‘Female Artiste of the Year’ Category at Ghana Music Awards – Full Details HERE!

Eno Barony Calls for Dedicated 'Female Artiste of the Year' Category at Ghana Music Awards

Ghanaian rap sensation Eno Barony is pushing for greater recognition of female musicians by advocating for the introduction of a ‘Female Artiste of the Year’ category at the Ghana Music Awards.

In a recent interview on Property FM, the award-winning rapper highlighted the need for this significant change, underscoring its potential to empower women in the predominantly male-dominated music industry.

Eno Barony, known for her hit “Heavy Load,” emphasized that acknowledging female talent through such a category would not only boost their careers but also foster a more inclusive and equitable music environment in Ghana.

Reflecting on her own experiences and the challenges faced by female artists, Eno Barony noted, “Recognizing the efforts and potential of female artists in a male-dominated field is essential.

It will provide much-needed support and create a more balanced industry. The more we push for this, the sooner we will see it happen.”

She urged award organizers to take her proposal seriously, stressing the importance of media support in amplifying the voices of female musicians, particularly those in rap.

“There should be support for the females, especially those in the rap game because the louder they become, the more likely this category will be created for them,” Eno Barony added.

As the music scene in Ghana continues to evolve, Eno Barony’s call for a dedicated category for female artists aims to elevate their status and enrich the industry as a whole.

