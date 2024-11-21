Warner Music Africa and Africori Champion Africa’s Music Growth at ACCES 2024

From November 14th to 16th, 2024, the Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange & Showcases (ACCES) brought together artists, industry professionals, and stakeholders from across the continent and beyond in Kigali, Rwanda. This landmark event celebrated Africa’s rich musical heritage while exploring the future of the continent’s music industry through collaboration and innovation.

Representing the African continent at ACCES 2024 were Laverne Thomas, Operations Lead at Warner Music Africa, and Yoel Kenan, CEO of Africori. Their presence highlighted Africa’s increasing influence in the global music scene and reinforced the importance of collective action in driving the industry’s growth.

During their session, Laverne and Yoel shared Africori’s inspiring journey as Africa’s leading music distribution and rights management company. Yoel reflected on the vision that led to Africori’s creation, a commitment to bridging gaps in music distribution, rights management, and visibility to empower African artists on a global stage.

The session also highlighted Africori’s transformative partnership with Warner Music, which has amplified opportunities for African artists worldwide. Yoel described the partnership as a strategic step forward, offering more than financial backing by providing infrastructure, expertise, and global reach that allow African artists to showcase their talent and culture internationally.

Laverne and Yoel also touched on significant collaborative initiatives such as Amapiano vs Ibiza, the Miami Writing Camp, and the Ghana Writing Camp. These projects illustrate how African music is breaking boundaries, fostering cultural exchanges, and creating pathways for the continent’s sounds to influence global music trends.

Closing the discussion, Laverne emphasized the collective responsibility of African industry leaders to build sustainable ecosystems for local artists. She noted, “It’s about working together to create platforms that benefit all of Africa. These conversations are vital for pushing the industry forward and ensuring artists across the continent have the tools they need to succeed.”

Yoel added, “This is a movement. It’s about celebrating Africa’s diversity while uniting to create opportunities that elevate our artists, entrepreneurs, and communities. Africori’s story is one example of what can happen when we align our efforts to support African talent.”

ACCES 2024 served as a powerful reminder of Africa’s growing role in shaping the future of music globally. Through collaboration and innovation, the continent is positioning itself as a key driver of cultural influence and creativity on the world stage.

