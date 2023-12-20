Full List of Winners: Joe Mettle Wears Ultimate Crown at Praise Achievement Awards 2023

The Praise Achievement Awards 23 unfolded with grandeur on December 17, 2023, at the esteemed Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel, creating an atmosphere of splendor and celebration.

The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as patrons took their seats, ready for an evening that would celebrate excellence in the gospel music realm.

Here is the list of winners for the night:

1. Best Christian Blogger: Gospel2me (Zhikay Ike Jr) (Presented by Harmony Deh)

2. Best Gospel DJ: DJ Paloma (Presented by Reps from Western Gospel Music Awards)

3. Instrumentalist Of The Year: David Taggoe Jloopz (Presented by Pastor Patrick Amoako)

4. Discovery Of The Year: Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta (Oneman1000) (Presented by Kwesi Kumi Koomson)

5. Rap, Hip Hop, Urban Gospel Song: “Best Side” by Scott Evans (Presented by Parrot Mouth)

6. Urban Gospel Artiste Of The Year: Scott Evans

7. New Artiste Of The Year: Keepers Music (Presented by Rev Mouha)

8. Most Engaged Song on Social Media (Fans’ & Bloggers’ Choice): “Final Say” by Celestine Donkor

9. Christian Radio programme: “This is Gospel” (Franky 5) (Presented by Rev PJ Maquaye)

10. Christian TV programme: “Christian Entertainment Review” (ATV)

11. Christian Radio presenter: Jennifer Jessica Danquah JJD (Inspirational Morning Drive Sunny Fm) (Presented by Mrs Gloria Lamptey)

12. Christian TV presenter: Madonna (Footprint TV) (Presented by J Banner)

13. Best Christian Radio Station: Sweet Melodies FM (Presented by Mr Samuel Darko)

14. Best Christian TV Station: Dominion TV (Presented by Lordina The Soprano)

15. Music Event Of The Year: “Women In Worship” by Genet Services (Presented by Hannah Armah)

16. Sound Engineer Of The Year: Johnson Asare (Presented by Queendarlyn)

17. Producer Of The Year: Nacee (Presented by Mona)

18. Best Chorale Group – Ghana: Heavenly Jewels (Presented by Dr Emelia Asiamah)

19. Group Of The Year: Joyful Way Incorporated (Presented by Mrs Grace Araba)

20. Best Traditional Song: “Hewale Lala” by Perez Musik (Presented by Prophet Joseph Atarah)

21. Praise Artiste Of The Year: SK Frimpong (Presented by Luigi Maclean)

22. Worship Artiste Of The Year: Ohemaa Mercy (Presented by Mrs Maefia Bentum)

23. Worship Song Of The Year: “My Meditations” by Diana Hamilton (Presented by Mr Kweku Sampson)

24. Song Writer Of The Year: “Way3 me yie” by Piesie Esther (Presented by Rev Thomas Yawson)

25. Best Collaboration Of The Year: Bethel Revival Choir ft Ps Edwin Dadson (Presented by Philipa Baafi)

26. Best Gospel video Of The Year: “Eye Woa” by Empress Gifty (Presented by Mr Osei Owusu)

27. Female Vocalist Of The Year : Ceccy Twum presented by Jeffery Nortey

28. Male Vocalist Of The Year : Luigi Maclean presented by David Darkwa Mensah

29. Female artiste Of The Year : Piesie Esther presented by Henry Datsomor and David Boahene from BRC

30. Male artiste Of The Year : Joe Mettle presented by Apostle Solomon Oduro

31. Song Of The Year : Kadosh presented by Apostle Joel & Prophetess Shaletha Sanders

32. Album Of the year : Koinonia Phase 1 (MOG) presented by Empress Gifty

Diaspora

33. Female Vocalist Of The Year : Diaspora: Estelle Sarfoa (Australia) (Presented by Dr Aba Rita Nhyira)

34 Male Vocalist Of The Year : Diaspora: Rocky M Solomon (USA) (Presented by Stacy Amoateng)

35. Female Artiste Of The Year : Diaspora: Nana Adwoa (USA) (Presented by Rev Eric Boakye Dankwah)

36. Male Artiste Of The Year : Diaspora: Samuel Sey (UK) (Presented by Ps Solomon Akwaka)

37. Best African Artiste Of The Year : Diaspora: Stacious Rose (USA Liberia) (Presented by Ps Solomon Akwaka)

38. Best Ghana Gospel Artiste Of The Year : Diaspora: Samuel Sey (UK) (Presented by Ps Solomon Akwaka)

Africa

39. African Group Of The Year: Abathandwa (Presented by Nana Adwoa)

40. Song Of The Year – Africa: “Eze Ebube” by Neon Adejo (Presented by Andy Favoured)

41. Artiste Of The Year – Africa: Ntokozo Mbambo (Presented by Ps Joe)

Honorary (Presented by Ps Solomon Akwaka of PAA)

a. Western Gospel Awards for their contribution to gospel music in Takoradi

b. . Halal Afrika for uniting Africa in worship.

c. The Global honorary award for praise and worship was a crowning moment, presented to the illustrious Ntokozo Mbambo.

Artiste Of The Year

42: Artiste Of The Year : Joe Mettle

Praise Achievement Awards 23 was more than an event; it was a testament to the resilience, talent, and collective spirit within the gospel music industry in Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

As the night came to a close, it left an indelible mark in the minds of gospel music patrons and a statement to the world that Ghana is the heart beat of Gospel music.

Indeed, it was a great night—one that will echo in the hearts of all those who shared in the magic of Praise Achievement Awards 23.

