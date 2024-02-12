Ishmael Sowah Releases Another Ga Gospel Hit: “Dromo S))n” – Listen Now!

“Shidaa Kpetenkple” crooner, Ishmael Sowah has released another Ga oriented gospel single titled ”Dromo S))n”.

Following his previous single which won the hearts of many gospel music lovers, Ishmael Sowah has served another spirit filled single which is making impact.

Once again, Ishmael Sowah communicated his heartfelt message about the Grace of God in the Ga dialect.

Ishmael Sowah has carved a great niche for himself over this short period and he is fast becoming a household name to lovers of Ga music.

”looking back at my life, I have realised that the Grace of has brought me this far. This single is inspired by the Holy Spirit and how God has transitioned me after I recorded my first album in 2004 and I had no one to support me.

I can recount how God is gradually making a way for me currently and I therefore give all glory to God, His grace has brought me far” – Ismael Sowah

”Dromo S))n” is now accessible on all digital platforms for download and streaming.Embed link

