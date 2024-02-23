fbpx
Stonebwoy links up with legendary DJ Clue!

Stonebwoy links up with legendary DJ Clue!
Photo Credit: Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy recently captivated audiences at prestigious events including Island Music Conference 2024, Cali Vibes Festival 2024, and the All Africa Festival (AAF).

During his international endeavors, Stonebwoy had the honor of meeting legendary DJ Clue backstage. Sharing moments from their encounter on Instagram, Stonebwoy and DJ Clue forged a strong bond.

Rumors have begun swirling that Stonebwoy may feature on DJ Clue’s upcoming various artists’ album, showcasing the growing recognition of his talent beyond Ghana’s borders.

Next on Stonebwoy’s itinerary is the Rolling Cocoa Festival in Washington DC which marks Ghana Independence on 9th March 2024.

DJ Clue, is an American disc jockey, record producer, radio personality and record executive.His influence extends beyond his work as a DJ, as he has played a pivotal role in the careers of numerous artists and continues to shape the landscape of contemporary music through his various endeavors.

