Amerado Drops Official Video for Hit Song “Abronoma”

8 hours agoLast Updated: 28th February 2024
Amerado - Abronoma (Official Video)
Photo Credit: YouTube

Ghanaian music star Amerado has set the stage ablaze once again with the much-anticipated release of the video for his hit single “Abronoma”. The music video, a vibrant and dynamic accompaniment to the infectious rhythms and powerful lyrics of the song, promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Abronoma, which has been making waves since its release, showcases Amerado’s lyrical prowess and unique style, earning him acclaim from fans and critics alike. With its catchy hooks and thought-provoking verses, the track has quickly become a favourite among music lovers across the globe.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gordon Appiah, the music video for “Abronoma” is a visual masterpiece, blending stunning cinematography with innovative storytelling to bring the song’s narrative to life. From mesmerizing dance sequences to striking visual effects, the video is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Speaking about the release, Amerado expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to share the visuals for Abronoma with the world finally. This song is very dear to my heart, and I believe the video captures its essence. I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

Amerado – Abronoma (Official Video)

