Exclusive: Yaw Sarpong Battling Mild Stroke, Urgently Needs Help!

Popular Ghanaian Female gospel singers, Diana Asamoah and Maame Tiwa, have disclosed the current health status of popular gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong.

During her show on Angel FM on Monday, February 26, 2024, Diana Asamoah revealed that Mr. Yaw Sarpong is currently battling a mild stroke.

This revelation follows Maame Tiwa’s emotional plea in a viral video, where she begged God for healing mercies for Yaw Sarpong.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah shared the news while discussing the recent donation of a vehicle to veteran musician Edward Akwasi Boateng to alleviate his financial challenges.

She stressed that just as Akwasi Boateng received a car from Bishop El Benard, Yaw Sarpong is now bedridden and urgently requires proper medical attention.

“Yaw Sarpong is currently battling a mild stroke. He is bedridden and confined indoors. Even if you were to gift him a car now, he wouldn’t be able to use it. He needs more than just a car; he needs adequate medical care,” she stated during her Angel FM show.

It’s worth recalling that in 2016, Yaw Sarpong disclosed during an interview on Hitz FM how he was healed by a pastor after doctors detected an injury in his spinal cord, fearing he might lose the ability to walk or talk after surgery.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah also prophesied in December 2019 that Yaw Sarpong, who was then experiencing early signs of a stroke, might face worsening symptoms.

The founder of Believers Worship Center invited Yaw Sarpong on stage during a church service, expressing concern about his condition and offering prayers for his recovery.

