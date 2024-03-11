Wendy Shay Exposes Some Male Musicians’ Demands for Sexual Favors in Exchange for a Feature – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Asiamah Addo, also known as Wendy Shay, has shed light on a troubling issue within the music industry, exposing the fact that certain male musicians request sexual favors from female artists in return for collaboration opportunities.

Highlighting some challenges facing female musicians in the industry, the ‘African Money,’ singer, disclosed that some male artistes in the music industry reject featuring requests from female musicians.

She emphasized that some male musicians at a point demand sex when female artistes approach them for features.

Listen to Wendy Shay’s latest banger ‘Holy Father’ ft. Ras Kuuku below:

“This is a male-dominated industry where women are mostly overlooked. There is this rejection on the path of women. We actually get rejection from our male counterparts when we really want to have a feature.

“You see them feature a normal male upcoming artiste but an established female artiste would like to have a feature from another male artiste and they want to be sexual so these are some of the things that women face and have to go through in the industry,” she said while speaking in an interview on TV3’s special edition of International Women’s Day.

In her quest to support up-and-coming female artistes, Wendy Shay said, “I use my platform to push and encourage them. Post their videos and all. I wish I could do more which I would financially.”

The award-winning crooner to a greater extent advised women to build their potentials and add more value to themselves.

