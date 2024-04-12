Agyakomah releases new single ‘Do It All’

Coming off a successful 2023 where she broke new barriers, Agyakomah has released her first single for the year titled ‘Do It All‘.

Building on the success of having her songs “Who Is She” and “Afrofusion,” recently featured by international beauty retailer SEPHORA in their campaigns, as well as her last single “The Bad Guy,” garnering recognition with placements on prominent Spotify editorial playlists such as New Music Friday Ghana, New Music Friday Nigeria, End in Tear, and Sizzlers, Agyakomah maintains her momentum with her new release.

This new single explores her desire for a partner who can offer her a low-stress, soft life, continuing her exploration of themes of desire and self-reflection and introspection.

Listen to Do It All by Agyakomah

The Afro-R&B mid-tempo track opens with introspection on the misconception that she must shoulder all life’s responsibilities alone.

Despite her success in doing so thus far, she longs for a softer existence, where her partner willingly shares life’s burdens, allowing her to “be a flower, blowing in the breeze.

”Singing over sweeping violin melodies, she emphasizes her self-reliance and multifaceted nature with lyrics like “I can be the HBIC – word to Tiffany, Independent – call me Destiny, Every Woman – it’s all in me.”

However, she underscores that just because she can manage everything doesn’t mean she always wants to.

Photos of Agyakomah

In her own words, Agyakomah says, “As women, we often put immense pressure on ourselves to juggle various responsibilities, including family, career, education, relationships, friendships, and our own mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. While we excel at it all, there are times when we yearn for and deserve the comfort of someone caring for us. This doesn’t diminish our ability to handle things independently, but it’s about expressing the desire for someone to step in and say, ‘Hey, don’t worry, I’ve got this, I’ve got you, let me take care of you“.

With this new single, “Do It All”, Agyakomah explores the modern-day paradox of womanhood, as her vocals soar over the hook as she sings the key line, “I can do it all, but I still want you to do it all for me.”

She acknowledges the strength in self-sufficiency while also embracing the desire for support and care from a partner.

