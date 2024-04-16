fbpx
25th TGMA: Changes made to nominations list

25th TGMA: Changes made to nominations list. Photo Credit: ghanamusicawards.com

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nominations have undergone a thorough review following the Errors & Omissions window.

Despite several submissions, the board confirmed that the nominations list was largely error-free, except for a few corrections.

One notable correction was regarding the song “Lonely Road” by O’Kenneth & XlimKid.

Initially filed as a featured work, it has been corrected to reflect that it was a joint project by O’Kenneth and XlimKid, not a feature.

Full Press Release

Another adjustment was made to Amerado’s song “Kwaku Ananse,” which was nominated in the Best Highlife Song category as a remix.

The board has decided to replace the remix version with the original in this category and also nominate it for the Most Popular Song of the Year category.

The board emphasized its commitment to fairness and thanked the music community for their active participation.

Congratulations to all nominees, and best of luck at the 25th-anniversary edition of the TGMA in the coming weeks.

