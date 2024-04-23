Ghanaian Rapper Pope NST Release Six-Track, Third Album “Dr. NST”

Pope Nst is a young man from Accra, Ghana, working to make a difference not only with his voice and creative songwriting skills, but his medical skills as well.

He graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School in 2023 and is now practicing General Medicine at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital—the largest hospital in West Africa and the third largest on the African continent. He is, therefore, now Dr. Nst (his stage name), hence the name of his latest album, “DR. NST.”

Creating music in the hip-hop/rap genre has always been his creative outlet. Moreover, throughout the three albums he has now released—including “C.I.T.Z.E.N” (2022) and “Class of 2023 Deluxe Edition” (2023)—Pope has always reflected on his experiences growing up in Ghana.

Accordingly, Pope Nst says: “The ‘DR. NST’ album encapsulates my life journey, reflecting on pivotal moments from childhood to young adulthood. Raised by my grandmother amidst my father’s absence due to incarceration, I found solace in faith and resilience. “Transitioning to live with my mother and stepfather, I grappled with life’s complexities, ultimately finding strength in God.

Through adolescence, I learned profound lessons, shaping my perspective. Now, as a young adult and aspiring medical doctor, my music serves as a testament to my experiences and beliefs. ‘DR. NST’ embodies themes of perseverance, growth, and unwavering faith, highlighting my journey toward understanding and purpose.”

The six tracks on this album are:

1. God (intro)

2. Ei

3. Freetown

4. Love Is

5. Iconic (Kumasi)

6. Highlife

Unlike his first two albums on which Pope Nst rapped in both English and Twi, he predominately raps in English on “Dr. Nst.”

The album was produced by Prince “Ipappi” Fosu. “Dr. Nst” (MEII Enterprises 2024) can be found on digital platforms worldwide after April 26, 2024.

