African Music

Join Bredjo X Chris Morgan on a spirited journey of revelational song with The Same Spirit.

This joyous song celebrates the indwelling of the powerful Spirit of God within us.

The Same Spirit by Bredjo X Chris Morgan
Nigeria gospel music minister “Bredjo” popularly known for his song “The Blood” releases a new song titled “The Same Spirit”.

The Same Spirit by Bredjo featuring Chris Morgan is an exhilarating worship anthem set to an upbeat tempo, creating a dynamic mood of both energy and affirmation. This joyous song celebrates the indwelling of the powerful Spirit of God within us.

It was birthed from Romans 8 vs 11, “If the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, he who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through his Spirit who dwells in you”.

The Same Spirit is filled with exciting band instrumentation, the music becomes a vibrant conduit for a worship atmosphere that is both electrifying and deeply reverential.

