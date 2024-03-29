Maxtreme Inc. Collaborates with Quiries for “Query Notes EP”

Maxtreme Inc & Quiries, a multi-award winning Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter joins forces to release a three-track EP themed “Query Notes”, a collaboration that seamlessly fuses R&B, Afrobeats, and Afropop.

Quiries, hailed for his vocal prowess and meticulous songwriting, shines brightly throughout the EP, showcasing his versatility as an artiste. While renowned for his mastery of R&B, Quiries proves his ability as a multi-genre artiste, effortlessly utilizing his talents to create beautiful music.

Query Notes – Maxtreme Inc & Quiries

“Query Notes” by Maxtreme & Queries is an intimate musing on the highs and lows of love. The EP serves as Quiries’ personal diary, chronicling his romantic escapades with raw emotion and vulnerability.

In the opening track “Vex”, Quiries lays bare his yearnings for affection, with emotions simmering beneath the surface ready to erupt. “Run”, the second track captures the exhilarating highs of enduring love, as Quiries pledges unwavering devotion and solidarity forever. However, the EP takes a somber turn with the closing track “Flex,” delving into the complexities of relationship challenges, fueled by financial pressures and emotional disconnection, leaving Quiries feeling vulnerable and betrayed.

Through “Query Notes,” Quiries offers a candid glimpse into his innermost thoughts and emotions, set against a backdrop of soul-stirring melodies and evocative storytelling while seamlessly fusing R&B, Afrobeats, and Afropop.

Listen to “Query Notes” by Maxtreme Inc. & Queries available on music streaming platforms.

Quiries. Photo Credit: Maxtreme

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic