Nikki Laoye, Holy Drill & Sonny Green Release Visuals for trending single, “Yeshua Extended”
Immerse yourself in the world-trending anthem, "Yeshua Extended", a constant declaration of faith and victory.
Out today is the captivating video for the world trending anthem, “YESHUA”, the drill collaborative version by Multi-Award winning Soul singer, Nikki Laoye, producer extraordinaire, Holy Drill, and British rapper Sonny Green.
Produced by Holy Drill and video directed by Snatcha, the stunning visuals were captured at the historic ruins of Hadleigh Castle in Southend-On-Sea, Essex United Kingdom, and Lagos, Nigeria.
Through its heartfelt vocals and stirring instrumentation, “Yeshua Extended” remains a widely acclaimed masterpiece – a further reminder of the power in the “Name that is above all names” and a constant declaration of faith and our victory in Christ Jesus.
The video is available now on YouTube.
Watch Yeshua by Nikki Laoye, Holy Drill & Sonny Green
LYRICS (YESHUA EXTENDED)
Written by Alessandro Vilasboas
Rap by Sonny Green
My Beloved is the most beautiful
Among thousands and thousands
Yeshua, Yeshua
Rap:
Holy Spirit, you’re welcome here
Cast out demons, Cast out fear
Cast out grief and Cast out gear
Cast out weed and cast out beer
You’re the king of my heart right here
YESHUA, Yes You Are
Pick up your mat, Walk out the bar
Rushing around, Get out your car
Stand and praise, Know who you are
Oh my days, Glory to Jah
Blind will see He Set Me Free
Come a long way since SGB
Drugs and Crime, Get behind me
Now’s the time to love, My G
Love each other
Enemies! Forgive them brother
Praise the Lord, There is no other
Honor your Father, Honor your Mother
Love your Neighbour, Pray for Each Other
Pray for your self
Pray for your family
Pray for their health
You’re not alone
There’s always help
Thief in the night
Move in stealth
We need more love in this messed up world
Yeshua, Yeshua
Yours is the Kingdom
Yours is the Power
Yours is the Glory
Forever Amen
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic