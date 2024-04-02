Nikki Laoye, Holy Drill & Sonny Green Release Visuals for trending single, “Yeshua Extended”

Out today is the captivating video for the world trending anthem, “YESHUA”, the drill collaborative version by Multi-Award winning Soul singer, Nikki Laoye, producer extraordinaire, Holy Drill, and British rapper Sonny Green.

Produced by Holy Drill and video directed by Snatcha, the stunning visuals were captured at the historic ruins of Hadleigh Castle in Southend-On-Sea, Essex United Kingdom, and Lagos, Nigeria.

Through its heartfelt vocals and stirring instrumentation, “Yeshua Extended” remains a widely acclaimed masterpiece – a further reminder of the power in the “Name that is above all names” and a constant declaration of faith and our victory in Christ Jesus.

The video is available now on YouTube.

Watch Yeshua by Nikki Laoye, Holy Drill & Sonny Green

Yeshua – Nikki Laoye, Holy Drill & Sonny Green. Credit: YouTube

LYRICS (YESHUA EXTENDED)

Written by Alessandro Vilasboas

Rap by Sonny Green

My Beloved is the most beautiful

Among thousands and thousands

Yeshua, Yeshua

Rap:

Holy Spirit, you’re welcome here

Cast out demons, Cast out fear

Cast out grief and Cast out gear

Cast out weed and cast out beer

You’re the king of my heart right here

YESHUA, Yes You Are

Pick up your mat, Walk out the bar

Rushing around, Get out your car

Stand and praise, Know who you are

Oh my days, Glory to Jah

Blind will see He Set Me Free

Come a long way since SGB

Drugs and Crime, Get behind me

Now’s the time to love, My G

Love each other

Enemies! Forgive them brother

Praise the Lord, There is no other

Honor your Father, Honor your Mother

Love your Neighbour, Pray for Each Other

Pray for your self

Pray for your family

Pray for their health

You’re not alone

There’s always help

Thief in the night

Move in stealth

We need more love in this messed up world

Yeshua, Yeshua

Yours is the Kingdom

Yours is the Power

Yours is the Glory

Forever Amen

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic