Yaba Buluku Boyz And Jux Blend Amapiano And Bongo Flava In Wishful New Single

With the build-up to “DONSA” intensifying week after week, Yaba Buluku Boyz present their next crucial piece, and it shines like a lucky star. Enter “Navela,” the exciting next lead single from the globe-trotting Amapiano stalwarts. Jux of Tanzania joins the Mozambican trio on this enchanting song as they pursue their desires.

Translating to “to express desire or a wish” in the Tsonga dialect, “Navela” sees Yaba Buluku Boyz steer home another win for the culture. It is the anthem for dreamers, flush with a flawless assist from Jux. The Tanzanian’s unique vocals and tantalizing Bongo Flava-tinted ad-libs juxtapose the raspy additions of Nelson Tivane and Preck, effortlessly drawing you into a world where DJ Tárico’s stereo magic makes your desires spring to life.

Like their previous two singles, “Bom Job (Good Job)” and “Tsunami,” “Navela” readies fans for “DONSA.” It announces the grand arrival of Yaba Buluku Boyz’s debut album in an unforgettable blend of Southern and Eastern African sounds, paving the way for more hits. “‘Navela’ holds a special place in our hearts. It reminds us of our humble beginnings,” says the Boyz.

Cover Artwork: Navela – Yaba Buluku Boyz

“We are living one of our biggest dreams, and we want everyone who hears this to take a deep breath, close their eyes, and make a wish before dancing their troubles away. Having Jux aboard was a necessity. Connoisseurs of Bongo Flava already know how great of a musician he is in the industry. Another industry big brother we enjoyed sharing ideas with to complete this masterpiece of a song and album. ‘DONSA’ is coming. Get ready for the wave!”

As the release of “DONSA” draws closer, Geobek Records invites you to immerse yourself in the spellbinding rhythms of “Navela.” You heard the Boyz: close your eyes, press play, and let this song transport you to a place where dreams know no bounds.

ABOUT YABA BULUKU BOYZ

The Yaba Buluku Boyz, composed of DJ Tárico, Nelson Tivane, and Preck, are a distinguished musical ensemble that has made remarkable contributions to the music industry, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Mozambique. Their unique sound and performance style reflects the diversity of Mozambican music traditions, serving as a bridge to connect communities and celebrate Africa’s shared heritage.

Since their debut as a group in 2021, the three have collaborated with the likes of Burna Boy, Falz, Yemi Alade, Iyanya, Harmonize, Crayon, Jah Prayzah, and lots more. Aside from earning multiple nominations from reputable bodies like AFRIMA, the group has performed at various events and festivals across and beyond the continent.

