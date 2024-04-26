Wavyclick Group’s Sensational Music Act Yung Millz drops his debut EP titled FIRST WAVE

“Yung Millz” known to the government as “Elvis Chidubem Martins” is a singer/songwriter born in the city of hustlers “Lagos State”.

His passion for music started as early as 2011 in Festac Extension Mile 2 area of Lagos. The Mass Communication YabaTech graduate counts Afrobeats Superstar and Entrepreneur “Mr Eazi” as his role model.

This feel good extended play, is laced with six melodious tracks. “FIRST WAVE EP” is a blend of modern day Afrobeats and Highlife richly written and produced, with production credits majorly to “Graceﬁngers” and “Yo X”.

Cover Artwork: First Wave – Yung Millz

