Experience ‘Victory in His Presence’ with Noble G, Ps Isaiah, Edwin Dadson, others this Saturday!

Experience the Power of Worship at the ‘victory in His Presence’ Gospel Concert | July 22nd at Icgc Glorious Temple, Nungua

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of uplifting gospel music as VOV Family Entertainment presents the highly anticipated “Victory in His Presence” concert.

Taking place on the 22nd of July at the ICGC Glorious Temple in Nungua, Addogonno, this concert promises an exceptional lineup of talented artists and ministers who will create a powerful atmosphere of worship and celebration.

A Stellar Lineup:

“Victory in His Presence” boasts an impressive roster of renowned gospel artists and ministers who will grace the stage. Headlining the event is the talented Noble G, hailing all the way from Nigeria.

Joining him are esteemed artists such as PST Isaiah, Rev Edwin Dadson, Efe Grace, Kweku Teye, Bethel Revival, CT_Praise, Alexandrah, and Raphia. This diverse group of performers guarantees a rich and captivating musical experience.

Anointed Ministers:

In addition to the talented artists, “Victory in His Presence” will feature an array of anointed ministers who will share powerful messages of inspiration and spiritual upliftment.

The esteemed lineup includes Royal Chris, Shadrach Mensah, Markie Flash, ADOMcwesi, Nat Abbey, Minister Laurel, and JOA. These ministers will deliver impactful ministrations, creating an atmosphere of spiritual transformation.

The Venue:

The ICGC Glorious Temple in Nungua, Addogonno, has been carefully selected as the perfect venue for this momentous event.

Known for its spacious and awe-inspiring atmosphere, the venue provides an ideal setting for an evening of worship and praise. Guests can expect a comfortable and spiritually charged environment where they can fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Mark Your Calendars:

Make sure to mark the 22nd of July on your calendar and arrive promptly at 5 PM to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the “Victory in His Presence” concert. The event will start promptly, allowing attendees to fully indulge in the uplifting performances and ministrations from start to finish.

An Evening of Worship and Celebration:

“Victory in His Presence” is more than just a concert; it’s a night dedicated to experiencing the transformative power of worship and joyous celebration.

It is an opportunity to connect with fellow believers, encounter God’s presence, and be inspired by the incredible talent and anointed ministry on display.

Don’t Miss Out:

Don’t miss this extraordinary event that promises to be a highlight of the gospel music calendar. Come and witness the anointing, talent, and powerful ministry of Noble G, PST Isaiah, Rev Edwin Dadson, Efe Grace, Kweku Teye, Bethel Revival, CT_Praise, Alexandrah, ADOMcwesi and Raphia.

Get ready to be uplifted, inspired, and experience the victory that comes in His presence.

Secure your spot at the “Victory in His Presence” concert and prepare for an unforgettable evening of worship, praise, and transformation.

