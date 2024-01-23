Akesse Brempong & Ps Isaiah headline V.O.V Family Entertainment’s power-packed Gratitude Concert – Full Details HERE!

V.O.V Family Entertainment invites you to join in a spectacular event, the Gratitude Concert, where we will come together to give thanks to the Almighty for another year of grace and favor.

As we stand on the threshold of a new year, it is a time to reflect, rejoice, and express our gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon us.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 28th January 2024

Sunday, 28th January 2024 Venue: Potters Family Chapel – Sampa Valley Taptop Weija

Potters Family Chapel – Sampa Valley Taptop Weija Time: 4:00 PM Sharp

Ministering Artists:

Raphiya

Ejem

Alexandrah

Ike Warren

Akesse Brempong

Bruce De Anointed

Prophet Alex Armstrong (Potters Family Chapel Founder)

Sylvanus Odotei

Achiaa

Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr

Mackie Flash Jnr

The Gratitude Concert promises an evening of soul-stirring performances from a talented lineup of artists, each bringing their unique style and voice to the stage. From the captivating melodies of Raphiya to the powerful worship led by Prophet Alex Armstrong, this event is set to be a spiritually uplifting experience.

Venue: Potters Family Chapel, located in the serene Sampa Valley Taptop Weija, provides the perfect setting for a night of reflection and celebration. Its welcoming atmosphere is sure to enhance the overall experience of gratitude and praise.

This musical journey will feature a diverse range of performers, including the soulful sounds of Alexandrah, the dynamic energy of Akesse Brempong, and the anointed worship led by Bruce De Anointed.

Notable figures such as Sylvanus Odotei, Achiaa, Isaiah Fosu Kwakye Jnr, and Mackie Flash Jnr will also contribute their talents to make this concert a memorable occasion.

The Gratitude Concert is not merely a musical event; it is a communal expression of thanksgiving. With the clock striking 4:00 PM sharp, the audience is urged to arrive on time and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of worship and appreciation.

This gathering is an opportunity to come together as a community, leaving behind the challenges of the past year and stepping into the new one with hearts full of gratitude.

Mark your calendars, bring your friends and family, and let the Gratitude Concert be the beginning of a year filled with praise, worship, and thanksgiving.

