Dream Team’s Saso to Host Exclusive Marquee Celebrating Black Excellence

Musician, now turned marketing guru, Saso is expanding his horizons as he is set to host a luxurious and exclusive event, ‘Saso’s Brunch Marquee,’ in anticipation of the annual upcoming Durban July event this year.

Saso – real name Lusaso Ngcobo – forms one half of the popular hip-hop group Dream Team and has been working on the prestigious event for over three years. In his efforts, he wanted a space where he could bring South Africa’s A-listers together in one place not only to network but also to celebrate black excellence.

“We really just wanted to create a space where A-listers can network and be in an atmosphere where opulence and black excellence are celebrated. Putting together an event like this has been challenging yet rewarding. I’ve been working on it for 3 years, and I’m glad it’s finally happening,” says Saso.

Scheduled to take place in July, ‘Saso’s Brunch Marquee’ promises an unforgettable experience, combining the allure of live entertainment, delectable cuisine, and stylish ambiance. A media launch, which saw the attendance of well-known faces in entertainment including Benny Maverick, DJ Sox, Slee Ndlovu, Minnie Ntuli, Sethu Nkosi, and others was hosted yesterday.

“We want to bring a new experience to the biggest event in the city of Durban. We attract a market that we feel has not been accommodated in the past and will also allow me to host some of my industry friends and the most influential people in the industry. I also have a surprise for everyone in the marquee; when we pull it off, it will truly set us apart from all the marquees,” adds Saso.

With a reputation for delivering exceptional performances on stage and creating prestigious events, Saso is poised to elevate marquee experiences in Durban where guests can expect to be treated to an indulgent culinary spread, curated cocktails, and live entertainment from top-tier artists.

Saso’s Brunch Marquee will take place on 6 July at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, 12 April, and are available at Webtickets.

Photos from Launch

About Saso:

Renowned for his magnetic presence on and off stage, Lusaso Ngcobo, affectionately known as “Saso,” stands as a luminary figure in South Africa’s entertainment industry. As a prominent member of the popular group Dream Team, he has captivated audiences with his unparalleled talent and charm. Saso skyrocketed to stardom with the release of the group’s chart-topping single “Tsekede” in 2013, marking the inception of an illustrious musical journey.