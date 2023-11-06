Melodies of Wilma Insert Spanking New Audiovisual in Gratitude to God dubbed; Nyame Aye Bi

Uk-based gospel artiste, Melodies of Wilma has announced her comeback with yet another captivating single dubbed ”Nyame Aye Bi”.

To make a literal meaning of the title, Melodies of Wilma speaks of the goodness of God with a sober reflection of where God picked her from and the transformation process she has journeyed.

”Nyame Aye Bi” translates in Twi language as ”God Has Done Well”. This song is a reflective song, the story behind it is reflecting hope far God has brought me, through the ages, traveling around and getting to where I am.



God has done a lot for me and my family hence this song was birthed. It’s my earnest prayer that, ”Nyame Aye Bi” will be a blessing to every ear that hears of it and will be an anthem in many homes.

”Nyame Aye Bi” is now available on all digital platforms for download and streaming, The song was produced and mastered by Seven Records in Ghana.

ABOUT

Wilma is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter based in the United Kingdom. Her passion for gospel music has been from a tender age and had always loved to sing in church. Her aim is to reach, impact and transform many lives through her music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic